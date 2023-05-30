15 games live on TV in All-Ireland ladies football championship

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship have been released this evening.
The senior action will commence on Saturday 17 June, with the intermediate grade starting six days earlier on Sunday 11 June.
15 games will be televised live on TG4 this season with two games from each round of the senior championship, along with the four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and final from the senior grade. The junior and intermediate finals will also be televised live.
Here’s the full list of senior fixtures, check out the Ladies Football website for further fixture information.
TG4 All-Ireland senior championship 2023
- Group 1: Mayo, Armagh, Laois.
- Group 2: Donegal, Meath, Waterford.
- Group 3: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan.
- Group 4: Cork, Galway, Tipperary
Fixtures
(First named team is designated home)
Saturday 17 June
- Laois v Armagh
- Donegal v Waterford
- Dublin v Kerry – 5pm – Live TG4.
- Galway v Cork – 7.30pm – Live TG4.
Sunday 25 June
- Waterford v Meath – 1.30pm – Live TG4.
- Armagh v Mayo – 3.3opm – Live TG4.
- Cavan v Dublin
- Tipperary v Galway
Saturday 1 July – (One other televised game TBC)
- Mayo v Laois
- Meath v Donegal – 7.30pm – Live TG4.
- Kerry v Cavan
- Cork v Tipperary
Weekend 15-16 July
- Quarter-finals
Saturday 29 July
- Semi-finals at 5pm and 7.30pm in Semple Stadium