15 games live on TV in All-Ireland ladies football championship

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship have been released this evening.

The senior action will commence on Saturday 17 June, with the intermediate grade starting six days earlier on Sunday 11 June.

15 games will be televised live on TG4 this season with two games from each round of the senior championship, along with the four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and final from the senior grade. The junior and intermediate finals will also be televised live.

Here’s the full list of senior fixtures, check out the Ladies Football website for further fixture information.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship 2023

Group 1: Mayo, Armagh, Laois.

Group 2: Donegal, Meath, Waterford.

Group 3: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan.

Group 4: Cork, Galway, Tipperary

Fixtures

(First named team is designated home)

Saturday 17 June

Laois v Armagh

Donegal v Waterford

Dublin v Kerry – 5pm – Live TG4.

Galway v Cork – 7.30pm – Live TG4.

Sunday 25 June

Waterford v Meath – 1.30pm – Live TG4.

Armagh v Mayo – 3.3opm – Live TG4.

Cavan v Dublin

Tipperary v Galway

Saturday 1 July – (One other televised game TBC)

Mayo v Laois

Meath v Donegal – 7.30pm – Live TG4.

Kerry v Cavan

Cork v Tipperary

Weekend 15-16 July

Quarter-finals

Saturday 29 July