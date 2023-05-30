Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Meath players celebrating last year's All-Ireland final win.
# LGFA
15 games live on TV in All-Ireland ladies football championship
The senior action commences on 17 June.
22 minutes ago

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship have been released this evening.

The senior action will commence on Saturday 17 June, with the intermediate grade starting six days earlier on Sunday 11 June.

15 games will be televised live on TG4 this season with two games from each round of the senior championship, along with the four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and final from the senior grade. The junior and intermediate finals will also be televised live.

Here’s the full list of senior fixtures, check out the Ladies Football website for further fixture information.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship 2023

  • Group 1: Mayo, Armagh, Laois.
  • Group 2: Donegal, Meath, Waterford.
  • Group 3: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan. 
  • Group 4: Cork, Galway, Tipperary

Fixtures

(First named team is designated home)

Saturday 17 June

  • Laois v Armagh
  • Donegal v Waterford
  • Dublin v Kerry – 5pm – Live TG4.
  • Galway v Cork – 7.30pm – Live TG4.

Sunday 25 June

  • Waterford v Meath – 1.30pm – Live TG4.
  • Armagh v Mayo – 3.3opm – Live TG4.
  • Cavan v Dublin
  • Tipperary v Galway

Saturday 1 July – (One other televised game TBC)

  • Mayo v Laois
  • Meath v Donegal – 7.30pm – Live TG4.
  • Kerry v Cavan
  • Cork v Tipperary

Weekend 15-16 July

  • Quarter-finals 

Saturday 29 July

  • Semi-finals at 5pm and 7.30pm in Semple Stadium
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
