Controversy after another late venue change for All-Ireland ladies semi-final and no TV coverage

TODAY’S ALL-IRELAND ladies football semi-final between Cork and Galway was moved for the second time this week after the Parnell Park pitch was frozen.

The game was switched to Croke Park on Sunday morning after the LGFA said that “icy conditions” at the Donnycarney venue meant it was no longer playable.

It was initially set to be played in the LIT Gaelic Grounds before being moved as Limerick hurlers required the stadium for a training session ahead of the All-Ireland final.

The game was brought forward from 1.30pm to 1pm, but it did not start on time as Galway arrived to Croke Park late.

It was due to be broadcast live by TG4 but because of the logistics involved from a TV production point of view, it was not televised.

“Our production team and technical crew were set up and ready to go at Parnell Park and unfortunately the game was switched to Croke Park,” a TG4 spokesperson told The42.

“The late switch meant that we were unable to broadcast the match from Croke Park and there wasn’t enough time to rig cameras, outside broadcast unit and all the relevant equipment that is required to broadcast or stream the match.”

Today’s semi-final was originally pencilled in for a double-header with last weekend’s last-four battle between Dublin and Armagh, but it was rescheduled for this weekend because of a dual clash involving five Cork players.

Really feel for Galway Ladies. They arrived 20 mins before throw in and had about 5 mins to warm up for an All Ireland Semi Final due to another venue change! Equality my arse! The LGFA have so much to answer. What a shambles #jokeshop #lgfa — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) December 6, 2020

I appreciate circumstances are difficult and no one is to blame, but so disappointed and tired now of off-field 'issues' consistently overshadowing the talents of female athletes... — Mary White (@mary_white33) December 6, 2020

What a mess for the Galway and Cork footballers today. Moved from Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park this week and then to Croke Park because of a frozen pitch and no TV coverage. Head wreck before an All Ireland semi-final. Good luck to both teams today. — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) December 6, 2020

This is so so disappointing https://t.co/FWyKlhyd2H — Bríd Stack (@BridStackie) December 6, 2020

Galway and Cork ladies should have refused to play today. Some joke changing a match last minute and not streaming it for their families to see — Michèal Lundy (@lundycorofin) December 6, 2020

I see both RTÉ and Sky are getting a kicking for not ‘helping’ TG4 with the venue change. It really isn’t that simple, and the crews that work hard to televise these games work for all the tv channels. It’s not them ‘not helping’ but it really isn’t that simple to rig quickly. — MáireT (@MaireTNC) December 6, 2020

Is mór an trua é ach beimid ar ais i gceann coícíse. Go n-éirí leis an dá fhoireann i bPáirc an Chrócaigh inniu.



Best of luck to both teams in Croke Park 🏐 pic.twitter.com/kqCXdlRTsk — Michelle Ryan (@Shelz1218) December 6, 2020

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy and Fintan O’Toole.