Sunday 6 December 2020
Controversy after another late venue change for All-Ireland ladies semi-final and no TV coverage

The game was moved for a second time after Parnell Park was deemed unplayable this morning.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 2:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,317 Views 5 Comments
Cork's Doireann O'Sullivan runs at the Galway defence.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TODAY’S ALL-IRELAND ladies football semi-final between Cork and Galway was moved for the second time this week after the Parnell Park pitch was frozen. 

The game was switched to Croke Park on Sunday morning after the LGFA said that “icy conditions” at the Donnycarney venue meant it was no longer playable. 

It was initially set to be played in the LIT Gaelic Grounds before being moved as Limerick hurlers required the stadium for a training session ahead of the All-Ireland final.

The game was brought forward from 1.30pm to 1pm, but it did not start on time as Galway arrived to Croke Park late.

It was due to be broadcast live by TG4 but because of the logistics involved from a TV production point of view, it was not televised.

“Our production team and technical crew were set up and ready to go at Parnell Park and unfortunately the game was switched to Croke Park,” a TG4 spokesperson told The42.

“The late switch meant that we were unable to broadcast the match from Croke Park and there wasn’t enough time to rig cameras, outside broadcast unit and all the relevant equipment that is required to broadcast or stream the match.”

Today’s semi-final was originally pencilled in for a double-header with last weekend’s last-four battle between Dublin and Armagh, but it was rescheduled for this weekend because of a dual clash involving five Cork players.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy and Fintan O’Toole.

