Monday 26 August, 2019
Do you agree with the player-of-the-match winners from the historic All-Ireland semi-finals?

The final-four ties were held in Croke Park for the first time on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 26 Aug 2019, 1:47 PM
Siobhán McGrath and Megan Glynn put in huge shifts for their sides in Croke Park.
KEY PLAYERS FROM the victorious Dublin and Galway sides picked up the player-of-the-match awards from the historic Ladies All-Ireland semi-finals which were staged in Croke Park for the first time on Sunday.

There were 10,886 spectators at GAA headquarters to watch the double-header drama unfold, with the Tribeswomen narrowly edging out the first semi-final.

A late Roisín Leonard free proved to be the difference between the sides, although there was some controversy just before the final whistle.

Mayo’s Rachel Kearns was hauled down while she was bearing down on goal, which led to many assuming that Mayo would be awarded a free in. However, referee Seamus Mulvihill gave the free to Galway for a double-hop.

Galway centre-forward Megan Glynn put in a monstrous shift for Tim Rabbitte’s side and also kicked a point from play to help her side book a place in the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2005.

Defending All-Ireland champions Dublin prevailed in the second semi-final after inflicting a six-point defeat on old rivals Cork to keep their three-in-a-row dream alive.

Captain Sinéad Aherne finished with an impressive tally of 1-3 while Siobhán McGrath put in a towering performance in midfield.

Both McGrath and Glynn picked up the player-of-the-match awards after their respective wins as Dublin and Galway look towards the All-Ireland final on 15 September.

It will be a repeat of the 2004 final where the Connacht side came out on top to pick up their first senior All-Ireland title.

Do you agree with the selections? Let us know.

