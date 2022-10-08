Leaders Dublin University set to face UCD as Terenure host Cork

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS: Saturday, October 8

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated

DIVISON 1A:

BALLYNAHINCH (4th) v SHANNON (10th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: W; Shannon: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 14; Tries: George Pringle 2; Shannon: Points: Mike Cooke 3; Tries: –

With Ronan Coffey sidelined, scrum-half Aran Hehir will captain Shannon against a fast-starting Ballynahinch. John Bateman and Josh Costello are added to the back three, and Darragh McSweeney joins fellow Munster Academy prop Kieran Ryan in the front row.

Shannon head coach Pat O’Connor commented: “Last week (against Terenure) was a real lesson for us as to where we need to go. There’s a marker there set, and hopefully, we can start to improve and get towards that. It is a higher level and the quality is much higher in this division.”

Ballynahinch have not hosted Shannon in an All-Ireland League fixture since both clubs were in Division 1B back in December 2017. A repeat of their performance at Lansdowne last Saturday would go some way to keeping up the winning momentum.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2017: Ballynahinch 42 Shannon 15, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, December 9, 2017: Shannon 49 Ballynahinch 19, Thomond Park back pitch.

CLONTARF (3rd) v LANSDOWNE (6th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: W; Lansdowne: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan 10; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2; Lansdowne: Points: Luke Thompson, Dan Murphy, Jack Matthews, Sean Galvin, Donough Lawlor 5 each; Tries: Luke Thompson, Dan Murphy, Jack Matthews, Sean Galvin, Donough Lawlor 1 each

Lansdowne are able to draft in Leinster’s Harry Byrne for their much-anticipated trip to title holders Clontarf. A notable inclusion on the bench is Dundalk man Tadgh McElroy, who is back from a loan spell at London Irish.

Leinster have released Byrne to get game-time this week and he slots in at out-half, as Mark McHugh’s men look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Ballynahinch. Leinster Academy prop Temi Lasisi makes his first AIL start for Lansdowne.

Top try-scoring hooker Dylan Donnellan takes over the Clontarf captaincy in the injury-enforced absence of Matt D’Arcy. ‘Tarf welcome back Mick Kearney at lock and give Wicklow RFC product Noah Sheridan his debut at full-back.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, November 5, 2021: Clontarf 5 Lansdowne 22, Castle Avenue; Friday, February 25, 2022: Lansdowne 14 Clontarf 23, Aviva Stadium back pitch

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (1st) v UCD (8th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: W; UCD: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Aran Egan 25; Tries: Aran Egan 3; UCD: Points: Mark Fleming, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan 5 each; Tries: Mark Fleming, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan 1 each

23-year-old Leinster centre Liam Turner is back from a toe injury to feature in Dublin University’s midfield against UCD. Trinity, the leaders after the opening round, will put the Dudley Cup on the line against their arch-rivals.

The highly-rated Paddy McCarthy and Leinster Academy hooker Lee Barron are the only changes up front for Tony Smeeth’s charges. The UCD team is unchanged, rewarded for an encouraging opening performance against Clontarf.

Dylan O’Grady and Leinster’s Chris Cosgrave will offer the threats out wide for College. Back-rowers Mark Fleming and Sean O’Brien both touched down last week and will need big performances if UCD are to beat Trinity for the first time since October 2019.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, October 8, 2021: UCD 0 Dublin University 31, UCD Bowl; Friday, April 1, 2022: Dublin University 34 UCD 27, College Park

TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd) v CORK CONSTITUTION (5th), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: W; Cork Constitution: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Caolan Dooley 9; Tries: Colm de Buitléar, Jordan Coghlan, Harrison Brewer, Craig Adams, Luke Clohessy, Matthew Bowen 1 each; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 11; Tries: James Murphy 1

Munster scrum-half Paddy Patterson will make his All-Ireland League bow for Cork Constitution who, following a hard-fought victory over Young Munster, travel to second-placed Terenure College.

Former UCC player Harry O’Riordan slots into midfield for Jonny Holland’s side, taking the place of former Con captain Niall Kenneally who is unavailable. Greg Higgins forms the 9-10-12 axis with Patterson and skipper Aidan Moynihan.

Peter Sylvester returns at inside centre for Terenure, meaning place-kicker Caolan Dooley reverts to the right wing. Their hulking set of forwards are unchanged unsurprisingly, with Conall Boomer and Michael Melia starring against Shannon.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: Cork Constitution 12 Terenure College 16, Temple Hill; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Terenure College 13 Cork Constitution 6, Lakelands Park

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v GARRYOWEN (9th), Tom Clifford Park, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: L; Garryowen: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Conor Hayes 10; Tries: Conor Hayes 2; Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 9; Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald 1

Powerful flanker Sean Rennison is back to captain Garryowen for their derby visit to Young Munster. A reshuffled back-line includes Matt Sheehan in the centre and Munster Development player Henry Buttimer on the left wing.

Young Munster give a first start to Irish-qualified hooker George Jacobs who hails from New Zealand. He replaces Dan Walsh, with tighthead Conor Bartley stepping up as the Cookies’ captain for the early evening kick-off.

Shay McCarthy joins Evan O’Gorman in a new-look centre pairing for Munsters. Jack Harrington comes onto the left wing, and the 6ft 7in Eoin O’Connor, who has joined the Munster senior squad on a one-year deal, starts in the engine room.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 4, 2021: Young Munster 20 Garryowen 16, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, January 22, 2022: Garryowen 31 Young Munster 24, Dooradoyle

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE (8th) v OLD BELVEDERE (4th), Rifle Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Banbridge: L; Old Belvedere: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Banbridge: Points: James Humphreys 10; Tries: Ryan Emerson, Rob Lyttle, James Humphreys 1 each; Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 7; Tries: Jayden Beckett, Connor Owende, Kale Thatcher, Jamie McAleese, Ariel Robles 1 each

Banbridge have lost Rob Lyttle, a try scorer in Navan last Saturday, to the Ulster team. Conor Field and Cameron Millar will fill the wing berths, with Lyttle’s younger brother, Max, promoted to the second row.

Banbridge will have some Ulster talent for their maiden home outing – out-half James Humphreys and number 8 Greg Jones are both down to start. Old Belvedere lost twice to Bann last season, going down 18-13 at Rifle Park before Christmas.

Kiwi signings Jayden Beckett and Kale Thatcher both touched down during Belvedere’s 32-28 success against St. Mary’s during the opening round. Paddy Dowling to set to revert to the second row, while there could be a change at inside centre depending on fitness.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: Banbridge 18 Old Belvedere 13, Rifle Park; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Old Belvedere 22 Banbridge 31, Ollie Campbell Park

BUCCANEERS (7th) v OLD WESLEY (1st), Dubarry Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Buccaneers: L; Old Wesley: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Buccaneers: Points: Michael Hanley 8; Tries: Josh O’Connor 1; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 12; Tries: David Poff, Alex Molloy, Howard Noonan, Reuben Pim, Tommy O’Callaghan 1 each

Buccaneers entertain Old Wesley in an All-Ireland League clash for the first time in four years. After an impressive cameo up in Armagh, Connacht Academy graduate Shane Jennings will start at full-back for Buccs this afternoon.

Buccs head coach Eddie O’Sullivan, who gives a debut to explosive Tongan-born hooker Steveni Lombard, said: “The step up to Division 1B will test our resolve. We’re lucky to have young, highly-motivated players who have commitment and appetite for hard work so they will continue to improve.”

With only bumps and bruises, Old Wesley are able to retain the same matchday 23 from their opening bonus point victory over Naas. That includes Ian Cassidy, the division’s top scorer with 12 points, and Sam and Reuben Pim, sons of former Old Wesley and Leinster captain Chris Pim.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 20, 2018: Buccaneers 41 Old Wesley 14, Dubarry Park; Saturday, March 23, 2019: Old Wesley 29 Buccaneers 13, Energia Park

NAAS (10th) v HIGHFIELD (3rd), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: L; Highfield: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Ryan Casey 5; Tries: Ryan Casey 1; Highfield: Points: Cian Bohane 10; Tries: Cian Bohane 2

News of Sean O’Brien’s signing for Naas certainly grabbed the headlines this week. Now it is back down to business as Johne Murphy’s men aim to bounce back from what turned out to be a heavy defeat to familiar foes Old Wesley.

There are quite a few changes, the much-travelled Connor Halpenny back at scrum half and first starts for new signings Mark McDermott and Henry Smith. Young hooker Nato Kiripati, son of Kolo, Peter King and Colm Gorry have been added to the pack.

Captain Dave O’Connell, prop Ian McCarthy and flanker Amhlaoibh Porter are the three changes in personnel for Highfield. Young flanker Porter has plenty of potential, his rugby development including a number of years playing in Christchurch and some game-time with the Crusaders Under-18s.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 16, 2021: Highfield 38 Naas 3, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, March 26, 2022: Naas 27 Highfield 22, Forenaughts

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (6th) v MALONE (9th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: L; Malone: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Liam Corcoran, Ronan Watters 5 each; Tries: Liam Corcoran, Ronan Watters 1 each; Malone: Points: David McMaster 5; Tries: David McMaster 1

The corresponding fixture last season will live long in the memory, an incredible 84-point contest that ebbed and flowed throughout. St. Mary’s led 28-7 at half-time, but Malone almost pinched the win and the Dubliners had to fight back for a share of the spoils.

Under new head coach Sean Cronin, Mary’s put in their own second-half fight-back last week to earn two bonus points at Old Belvedere. Lock Harry MacDonald and Adam McEvoy are their two changes, the latter pairing up with Conor Hickey at half-back.

Malone have had an influx of youth with more than ten school leavers joining the squad. Looking at this year and beyond, head coach Josh Pentland said: “It’s been great to add so many young players to our squad. They have all exceeded expectations which will only benefit them and the club in the future.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: St. Mary’s College 42 Malone 42, Templeville Road; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Malone 17 St. Mary’s College 17, Gibson Park

UCC (2nd) v CITY OF ARMAGH (5th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: W; City of Armagh: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 11; Tries: Sean Condon, Andrew O’Mahony, Aaron Quirke, Jack O’Sullivan, Rian O’Donoghue 1 each; City of Armagh: Points: Shea O’Brien 7; Tries: Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Dylan Nelson, James McCormick 1 each

A first-ever All-Ireland League meeting between these clubs. Winning starts for both last week, with UCC now getting to kick off their 150th-anniversary celebrations in earnest with their opening home game of the campaign.

Cian Whooley swaps in for Aaron Quirke at out-half, while UCC’s two Ireland Under-19 call-ups, Sean Condon and Sean Edogbo, are both part of the matchday squad. Edogbo is on the bench along with Munster U-19 hooker Danny Sheahan.

City of Armagh are without Ulster duo James McCormick and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, with the big lock set to make his provincial debut against the Ospreys. Kyle Faloon and Jack Hughes come into the Armagh back-line, with forwards Jack Treanor, Eoin O’Hagan and Barry Finn promoted from the bench.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena v Navan, Eaton Park

Cashel v UL Bohemians, Spafield

Dolphin v Blackrock College, Musgrave Park

Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent v Queen’s University, Takumi Park

DIVISION 2B:

Galwegians v Galway Corinthians, Crowley Park

Greystones v Dungannon, Dr Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys v Belfast Harlequins, Hatrick Park

Sligo v Malahide, Hamilton Park

Wanderers v Enniscorthy, Aviva Stadium main pitch

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor v Ballina, Upritchard Park

Midleton v Sunday’s Well, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries v Instonians, Holmpatrick

Tullamore v Bruff, Spollanstown

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION: Saturday, October 8

Kick-off 5pm unless stated -

Ireland Sevens player Eve Higgins (file pic). Source: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

SUTTONIANS (5th) v RAILWAY UNION (3rd), JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 3pm

The Ireland Sevens trio of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins and Katie Heffernan will line out for Railway Union in their Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division derby against Suttonians.

The reigning champions reintroduce a sprinkling of Sevens international talent, recent Ireland 15s new cap Leah Tarpey makes her debut at inside centre, and Molly Scuffil-McCabe shifts from full-back to out-half.

“We’re looking forward to playing our first local derby of the season,” said Railway senior coach Larissa Muldoon. “Suttonians have been improving each year, so it should be a really competitive fixture.

“We have a few new combinations, so we are excited to see the new blend of personnel.”

Suttonians, who beat Cooke 15-7 in last week’s rescheduled game, have also rejigged their back-line. Emma Jordan comes in at full-back, the versatile Emily McKeown moves to scrum half, and Meabh O’Brien and Jools Aungier join forces in midfield.

Forwards Julia O’Connor and Nicola Bolger are also drafted into the Sutts pack, with some of those changes enforced due to injuries picked up by captain Catherine Martin, Sophie Gibney, Soneva Scott and Sevens international Kate Farrell McCabe.

A target for Suttonians, coming on the back of that victory up in Belfast, is ‘being more imposing on the opposition’ and ‘keeping that focus on our game and making the opposition work for the full 80 minutes’.

Head coach Stephen Costelloe continued: “It was nice to get the win against Cooke, but we were disappointed with our execution at times. We controlled the scrum as we have done in all games, which has been great, and something we know we can build on.

“(Playing the champions), it’s the same as any other approach to be honest. We will be focused on how we want to defend and attack.

“It’s always nice to play against top players and gives our players the chance to lay down a marker to show how good we are.”

BALLINCOLLIG (9th) v WICKLOW (7th), Tanner Park

Winger Alison Kelly and prop Clare Coombes are Ballincollig’s two changes for this evening’s crunch encounter with Wicklow. After three opening defeats, a return to winning ways on home soil would give the Cork side a big lift.

Ballincollig head coach Fiona Hayes commented: “We are gradually seeing improvements in the team’s performance in each round. We’re hoping to have more of the ball this week.

“A lot of our training focus has been on ball retention and being clinical in the scoring zone. Looking to get the first win of the season, but we understand it will take a huge performance against an exciting Wicklow team.”

Roisin Stone, Wicklow’s teenage scrum half, has typified their improved form since the start of the season. She has gained a call-up to train with the Leinster squad preparing for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

“We know our biggest test is this next set of three games and away to Ballincollig first up,” said Wicklow head coach Jason Moreton. “It’s going to really show how far we have come on from last season.

“We’re delighted with the improvements within the squad in comparison to the same time last year. Our first three games last year we played three of the top four sides. It was an eye-opener, conceding 260-plus points and scoring none.

“We’ve played Blackrock and UL Bohemians in our first matches this season and delighted that we scored 41 points and picked up two bonus points against Bohs.

“Ballincollig are strong up front and like to play a powerful running game. We’ll need to continue to show the intensity on defence that we did against Blackrock and Bohs. The main goal is to play with this intensity for 80 minutes.”

Player-coach Niamh Ni Dhroma remains sidelined, and Emma Curran and Saoirse O’Reilly (both knee) have been added to Wicklow’s injury list. Sevens international Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Jocelyn Jones, who touched down twice again UL, are also absent.

Wicklow’s matchday squad includes three of last year’s Under-18s – Stone, Leah Murphy and Jennifer Madden. Maya McDevitt starts her second match at hooker and Moreton also welcomes the return of Lauren Barry, last season’s Player of the Year, to the starting pack.

Ella Roberts, the scorer of two terrific solo tries so far, continues as captain, anchoring a back-three that includes Loretta Gilbert, who gets her first start on the right wing.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th) v GALWEGIANS (2nd), Stradbrook

Two of the league’s unbeaten teams, Blackrock College and Galwegians, collide at Stradbrook, so something will have to give in this mouth-watering top-four match-up.

Beibhinn Parsons makes her long-awaited AIL debut for Blackrock in a star-studded back-line. Her Ireland Sevens team-mate Megan Burns will line out on the opposite wing.

Australian newcomer Tatum Bird, the Waratahs’ Rookie of the Year in 2022, slots in at scrum half for ‘Rock who are captained from the back row by Aoife Moore. Sevens international Emily Lane is also set to return to 15s action off the bench.

Orla Dixon and Ursula Sammon are reunited in the centre for Galwegians, who have new French signing Maelle Jouve on the bench.

“Blackrock have some big names but this doesn’t faze us in the slightest. It will be 15 versus 15 at the end of the day,” said ‘Wegians assistant coach David Clarke.

“We’re expecting a lively game as both teams have had a rest weekend and will be raring to go. We’ll be looking to the whole squad for a full 80-minute performance and keeping standards high in the second half.”

The Blue Belles are without their top try scorer Laoise McGonagle, who is on rugby league duty with Ireland. Clarke said that Jouve ‘brings a lot of experience from her time with Lyon and has slotted into our squad and life in Galway well’.

Mairéad Coyne reverts to her usual full-back berth, Mollie Walsh is promoted from the bench to the left wing, and head coach Eoghan Maher is able to field an unchanged pack.

“On paper, this is our toughest block of games, but the positivity taken from our strong start cannot be understated,” added Clarke.

“This is a confident team and we are well-drilled in the game plan we want to implement. The main goals for us in this block are to continue with our strong organisation and develop more consistency for the full 80 minutes.”

COOKE (8th) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Shaw’s Bridge

Promising Cooke youngster Cara O’Kane returns from interprovincial duty with the Ulster Under-18s to start in the second row. Prop Emma Kearney also comes into the side following last week’s rain-hit 15-7 defeat at home to Suttonians.

O’Kane’s inclusion sees vice-captain Naomi McCord switch to the back row. Cooke head coach Colm Finnegan says former Ireland international Ashleigh Orchard, Megan Edwards and Chloe McMorran will add ‘strength and pace off the bench’.

“We want to continue the improvements we’ve been showing week on week and start putting some points on the board,” admitted Finnegan, with the Belfast club lying in eighth place after three opening losses.

“We need to be more clinical as a group and take the opportunities we are creating. We’ve had lots of positive attacking play that just needed a little more control to finish off.

“We’ve defended very well at times and have been able to use that as a springboard for our attack.

“Old Belvedere are a well-drilled side with a nice mix of youth and experience. They can play with pace on both sides of the ball so we’ll need to match that.”

Emma Kelly and Laura Carty will start on either wing for leaders Old Belvedere. Ireland Sevens starlet Erin King, who only turns 19 later this month, is back in ‘Belvo colours, with Niamh O’Dowd moving back to front-row duty.

Johnny Garth’s charges are also boosted by the return of Brittany Hogan, who was involved in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign most recently. She is a former Cooke player, having lined out for the club before earning her IRFU Sevens contract.