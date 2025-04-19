Biggest storyline, key players: The 42 writers look ahead to All-Ireland SHC

Declan Bogue

One storyline to watch out for in the provincial hurling championships?

The Limerick goalkeeper situation. When this was written earlier in the week, we posed the question of who might John Kiely go with; Jason Gillane, or Shane Dowling, and how teams might exploit the absence of Nickie Quaid.

And then Kiely went and named Quaid in the starting team. Golly!

I guess the only thing to ask is just how he holds up in the first few challenges and if there’s any signs of slippage.

Pick one round-robin game that’s going to have a major impact?

Munster second round, Cork and Tipp in De Páirc. For the reasons being thus; last year, Cork invaded Semple Stadium, seized the padlocks of the home of hurling and threw their own house party while squatting. Tipp were compliant hosts, emptying the ashtrays and fetching the drinks as they were hopelessly outnumbered and outgunned by the Rebels.

If they don’t bring a big crowd and a big fight, then the Liam Cahill Project looks doomed to failure.

Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

Anyone who watched Tipperary completely melt down in last year’s league semi-final loss to Clare in Portlaoise left wondering who the next clutch freetaker for the Premier would be.

Enter Darragh McCarthy, fresh off the production line and accurate with it. He has a waspish quality to his open play that defenders, including Ger Millerick, couldn’t handle throughout the league.

Tipperary’s attack had started to look a bit workmanlike of late. McCarthy changes that.

One to watch: Darragh McCarthy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Name the three teams that will qualify from Munster?

Cork, Clare, Limerick.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Leinster?

Kilkenny, Galway, Wexford.

*****

Advertisement

Sinéad Farrell

One storyline to watch out for in the provincial hurling championships?

What role can or will Shane O’Donnell play for Clare in the Munster championship. After being ruled out for the entire championship, he gave Clare fans a huge boost this week by revealing that he’s working through his recovery plan after undergoing shoulder surgery, and is looking at a timeline of four to eight weeks. Clare need their Hurler of the Year back in rotation as they head into the Munster series on the back of relegation from Division 1A.

Pick one round-robin game that’s going to have a major impact?

Leinster Round 5: Dublin v Galway

There’s a few interesting storylines attached with this fixture. Of course, the main one is that Dublin ended Galway’s championship run last year when they defeated them in Salthill. They were under Micheál Donoghue for that fixture who has since returned to the Galway sidelines. Galway don’t have a great away record with Dublin in this competition. Of their last three trips to the capital, Galway have lost two and drawn one. The result this time around could have a big impact on their 2025 campaign.

Adam Screeney (left) with Oisin Kelly after last year's Joe McDonagh Cup final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

He is by no means a newcomer but since he was sidelined with injury recently, Offaly’s Adam Screeney will be worth a look. He made his first start of the season with the Offaly U20s last weekend where he scored seven points in their victory over Laois to take the defending provincial and All-Ireland champions into the Leinster quarter-finals. As the Offaly seniors enter the Liam MacCarthy competition this year, it will be interesting to see how Screeney will shape their championship.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Munster?

Cork, Limerick, Clare.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Leinster?

Kilkenny, Galway, Offaly.

*****

Ronan Early

One storyline to watch out for in the provincial hurling championships?

The return of Conor Lehane. Cork have many phenomenal forwards but none of them is a genius. Well, Patrick Horgan, perhaps, but he’s almost too consistently good if that makes any sense. Lehane is capable of doing a lot of unimpressive things to go with the great. But if he can get his mind quiet and catch his natural groove then he can be the difference maker. Must have been devastated to injure his shoulder against Limerick in February. But he’s been back playing for his club Midleton and if he gets a chance I think he’ll seize it, there is something of the maturing Rory about Lehane.

Pick one round-robin game that’s going to have a major impact?

So many but Clare v Tipperary in Ennis on 10 May. If Tipp can get a result here, and I think they might, it could set them up for a top three finish.

Clare are the All-Ireland champions. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

Darragh McCarthy. He had a tough time in the league final against Sean O’Donoghue but it’s clear McCarthy has a sharp hurling brain to go with the prodigious talent. He’ll learn and adapt from that game in Páirc Úi Chaoimh. The type of gifted player who can get Tipp into the top three ultimately this season if he’s firing.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Munster?

Limerick, Cork, Tipperary — although Clare could just as easily win Munster.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Leinster?

Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin — a year too soon for Offaly and Galway were so flat in the league.

*****

Stephen Barry

One storyline to watch out for in the provincial hurling championships?

Last year’s narrative was pegged around Limerick’s Drive for Five. This year looks set to centre around Cork’s Run for One. While the Rebels released the green machine’s grip on Liam MacCarthy, Limerick are still six-in-a-row Munster champions. Pat Ryan would love to maintain their upper hand and swipe the Mick Mackey Cup while they’re at it. Having witnessed the birth of this Rebel revival, Limerick will equally be burning to apply the antidote.

Pick one round-robin game that’s going to have a major impact?

Waterford v Clare on Sunday week at Walsh Park. Peter Queally’s side can watch on as the All-Ireland champions duke it out against the new All-Ireland favourites on Easter Sunday. The Banner will then have seven days to recover for a spin down to Waterford, who should’ve picked up a draw in Ennis last year that would’ve seen them qualify ahead of Cork. If they can get revenge, it could put the Banner title defence behind the eight ball.

Austin Gleeson and John Conlon. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary). Fewer and fewer U20s are getting straight in at senior level but after just three ;eague appearances, the Premier U20 captain looks set to become a mainstay. He scored two points from half-back on his debut in Galway, three from midfield against Kilkenny (and should’ve picked up Man of the Match), and two from an uncustomary half-forward berth in Cork. A fine stickman, blessed with natural pace, and, despite his youth, an appetite for the physical exchanges.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Munster?

Cork, Limerick, Clare.

Name the three teams that will qualify from Leinster?

Kilkenny, Galway, Dublin.

******