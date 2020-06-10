This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Covid-19 tests come back negative for Bohemians staff and players

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results on Monday evening.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 7:21 PM
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

PLAYERS AND STAFF for Bohemians have all tested negative for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing, it has been confirmed.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results on Monday evening, while previously, all those affiliated with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City tested negative.

The four European-qualified teams have been through three rounds of testing so far.

The clubs’ players returned to training this week, as they prepare to compete in a mini-tournament next month.

The behind-closed-doors competition is part of a pilot programme for a return to football for everyone. 

All other League of Ireland clubs are due to resume training on 29 June, under Phase Three of the Government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business, with players and staff set to be regularly tested during this process.

