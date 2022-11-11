Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

Allaho to miss King George

Dual Ryanair winner has had a setback.

44 minutes ago 434 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

ANTE-POST favourite Allaho will miss the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old enjoyed the perfect season last term, winning his second Ryanair Chase and proving his versatility at Punchestown when winning over three miles in fine style.

He had been a short price to add the Christmas highlight to his impressive record, but the Cheveley Park Stud-owned chaser will not be ready in time due to a setback.

Mullins had mooted next week’s Clonmel Oil Chase on as a potential starting point but his name was not among the entries this week.

Instead, the champion trainer entered King George winner Tornado Flyer, Blue Lord and Haut En Couleurs for the Grade Two.

The owners do have an able second string for Kempton in the shape of Saturday’s Down Royal Champion Chase winner Envoi Allen.

Richard Thompson, Cheveley Park director, told Sky Sports Racing: “We have had a great run with these horses but these things happen. Envoi will go for the King George.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We’ve won 23 Grade Ones in four years and counting, from only a few horses. Everything now is a bonus.”

Mullins also subsequently confirmed to the PA news agency that Allaho would miss Kempton.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie