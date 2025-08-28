Injury-hit Australia boosted by return of Alaalatoa for Argentina Tests

AUSTRALIA WERE BOOSTED on Thursday by the return of Allan Alaalatoa for two home Rugby Championship Tests against Argentina, but a slew of players including winger Tom Wright were ruled out injured.

Veteran prop Alaalatoa has been out with a shoulder injury sustained during the British and Irish Lions series, missing both recent Tests against South Africa, including a historic victory at Ellis Park.

Playmaker Tom Lynagh also makes his comeback from a concussion sustained in the third Lions Test in Sydney.

But the Wallabies have a long injury list, led by regular starter Wright, who went down in the opening minutes of last weekend’s 30-22 defeat to the Springboks in Cape Town clutching his knee.

He is set to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.

Fellow backs Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio and Dylan Pietsch are also sidelined.

Coach Joe Schmidt is also without giant lock Will Skelton, who has returned to France to rejoin his club La Rochelle ahead of the start of the Top 14 season.

With fellow forwards Matt Faessler and Langi Gleeson also unavailable, the versatile Pete Samu earned his first call-up since 2023.

“While it’s disappointing to lose some players in what was an attritional fortnight in South Africa, we’re pleased to be able to lean into the squad depth that we’re trying to create and welcome back some familiar faces to the group,” said Schmidt.

“Argentina have been in strong form this year with wins over the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand and we know they’ll be very tough to beat in Townsville.”

The Wallabies meet the Pumas in Townsville on September 6 before hosting them again in Sydney a week later.

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs

Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White

– © AFP 2025