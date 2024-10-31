Champions Armagh win six football All-Stars with five for Galway

2024 Football All-Star Team

(Previous winning years in brackets)

Goalkeeper

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone): Edendork – (2021)

Defenders

2. Johnny McGrath (Galway): Caherlistrane – 1st award.

3. Barry McCambridge (Armagh): Clann Éireann – 1st award.

4. Peadar Mogan (Donegal): St. Naul’s – 1st award.

5. Dylan McHugh (Galway): Corofin – 1st award.

6. Aidan Forker (Armagh): Maghery – 1st award.

7. Craig Lennon (Louth): St. Mochta’s – 1st award.

Midfielders

8. Paul Conroy (Galway): St. James’ – 1st award.

9. Ben Crealey (Armagh): Maghery – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Rian O’Neill (Armagh): Crossmaglen Rangers – 1st award.

11. John Maher (Galway): Salthill Knocknacarra – 1st award.

12. Oisin Conaty (Armagh): Tir na nOg, Portadown – 1st award.

13. Robert Finnerty (Galway): Salthill-Knocknacarra – 1st award.

14. Oisin Gallen (Donegal): Sean MacCumhaills – 1st award.

15. Conor Turbitt (Armagh): Clann Éireann – 1st award.

CHAMPIONS ARMAGH LEAD the way with six players represented on the 2024 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

Beaten finalists Galway have five players included, while there are two from Donegal, and one apiece from Tyrone and Louth.

Remarkably there are 14 first-time winners with only Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, selected in 2021, having been previously recognised.

Louth’s Craig Lennon, who struck 4-7 from play, becomes only the second player from his county to receive an All-Star, following in the footsteps of county colleague Paddy Keenan back in 2010.

Donegal Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen are included, the first players recognised from their county since Michael Murphy in 2019.

Armagh’s winners are Barry McCambridge, Aidan Forker, Ben Crealey, Rían O’Neill, Oisín Conaty, and Conor Turbitt. The Orchard County’s last winner was Ronan Clarke in 2008, with their tally of six equalling the county’s achievement in 2002 when they previously won Sam Maguire.

Galway’s five players to win awards are Johnny McGrath, Dylan McHugh, Paul Conroy, John Maher, and Robert Finnerty. That is the same number that the county claimed in 2022 when they lost the All-Ireland decider.

The football winners will be presented with their awards at Friday night’s banquet in the RDS, with their hurling compatriots announced on the night, along with the player of the year victors.