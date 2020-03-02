This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alternative angles give a different perspective on Dundalk star's internationally renowned wonder goal

Jordan Flores has gained international recognition after his stunning strike on Friday.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 2 Mar 2020, 12:42 PM
NON-LEAGUE OF Ireland fans may not have been familiar with the name Jordan Flores before Friday night, but many certainly are now.

The Dundalk player’s stunning, Paul Scholes-esque volley lit up social media on Friday night, after match broadcaster RTÉ tweeted out the goal scored at Tallaght Stadium against Shamrock Rovers.

A number of high-profile stars, including Peter Crouch and Shay Given, tweeted praise of the goal, while RTÉ reported on Saturday that the clip had been viewed over three million times on their social channels.

Soccer Saturday, Match of the Day 2, France Football and AS were among the international publications to pay tribute to the goal by the 24-year-old former Wigan man.

However, as happens with most things that become hugely popular, there has been a bit of a push back on the hype since.

A couple of new angles of the goal have surfaced. Some users, including ex-Ireland international Stephen Elliot, say its status has been diminished as a result of the different perspectives.

Check them out below and see what you think…

Read next:

