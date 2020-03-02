Alternative angles give a different perspective on Dundalk star's internationally renowned wonder goal

NON-LEAGUE OF Ireland fans may not have been familiar with the name Jordan Flores before Friday night, but many certainly are now.

The Dundalk player’s stunning, Paul Scholes-esque volley lit up social media on Friday night, after match broadcaster RTÉ tweeted out the goal scored at Tallaght Stadium against Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Dundalk - Wow! Jordan Flores scores a goal of the season contender to level things at Tallaght. You'll be watching this goal for years to come. #rtesocer pic.twitter.com/tIhtCrKfml — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

A number of high-profile stars, including Peter Crouch and Shay Given, tweeted praise of the goal, while RTÉ reported on Saturday that the clip had been viewed over three million times on their social channels.

Soccer Saturday, Match of the Day 2, France Football and AS were among the international publications to pay tribute to the goal by the 24-year-old former Wigan man.

However, as happens with most things that become hugely popular, there has been a bit of a push back on the hype since.

A couple of new angles of the goal have surfaced. Some users, including ex-Ireland international Stephen Elliot, say its status has been diminished as a result of the different perspectives.

Check them out below and see what you think…

This angle should never have been found! It destroys the Puskas talk. Still some strike though #Floresgoal pic.twitter.com/NWYorMBByJ — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) March 2, 2020

UNSEEN FOOTAGE | The technique looks even better with this angle 👀



New footage of that incredible Jordan Flores volley for @DundalkFC on Friday 🙌



Stunning 🔥 #LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/V1gsdJ2Q3M — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 2, 2020

