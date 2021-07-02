Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

Alun Wyn Jones optimistic 'a miracle' might happen to get him back on tour

Lions captain injured his shoulder in last week’s victory over Japan but still hopes to get on the plane to South Africa.

By Garry Doyle Friday 2 Jul 2021, 9:29 AM
28 minutes ago 1,035 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5483473
Alyn Wyn Jones goes off injured last week
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Alyn Wyn Jones goes off injured last week
Alyn Wyn Jones goes off injured last week
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ALUN WYN JONES has told Warren Gatland that he still hopes he can recover in time to play in this summer’s Lions tour to South Africa.

The Wales and Lions captain injured his shoulder after just seven minutes of the Lions’ game against Japan last weekend. But despite being ruled out of the tour, Jones has not given up on making it back in time to feature in the series.

“Given his age, they think that they could potentially take a few shortcuts, more than you would do with a young player, if he picked up this type of injury at the start of his career,” Gatland said.

“He’s kind of optimistic that a miracle may happen, and then he can get himself right. We’re just going to assess it and see how the next couple of weeks goes. I think the specialist said, when he had to look at it, that it wasn’t quite as bad as he thought it would be.

“But not good enough, obviously, to come on tour to start with, and, and we needed a replacement otherwise we would have put too much pressure on him and the other second rows.

“We’re going to monitor that and as we come towards the end of the tour, or if we pick up an injury and he’s making amazing progress, something can happen – you never know. So it’s kind of one of those just wait and see situations.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie