Liverpool assistant joins Ireland set-up as Carla Ward confirms coaching staff

LIVERPOOL ASSISTANT MANAGER Amber Whiteley has joined the Republic of Ireland women’s national team set-up, with head coach Carla Ward today confirming her staff.

Alan Mahon (assistant head coach) and Emma Byrne (goalkeeping coach) were announced upon Ward’s appointment last month, with Whiteley now coming on board as assistant coach.

Ivi Casagrande, meanwhile, will continue in her role as performance coach.

Whiteley is set to double-job, balancing her new international commitments with her long-standing duties at WSL side Liverpool. She is Matt Beard’s assistant manager, having previously coached at Manchester United, Sunderland and England Women’s U18s.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Ireland women’s national team and to be part of Carla’s backroom staff,” Whitely told the Liverpool club website.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to work with an exciting group of players as they head into the Uefa Nations League. I am grateful to Liverpool for allowing me the opportunity to work with Ireland and to further my own development.”

Ward is due to name her first Ireland squad tomorrow morning as they gear up to face Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium next Friday, 21 February, before travelling to Koper to play Slovenia the following Tuesday.

“I’m delighted to bring this group of talented professionals and brilliant people together to work with our players for what will be an exciting Uefa Nations League campaign that then leads us into the qualifiers for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup,” said the Ireland boss as she confirmed her coaching staff.

“We will only succeed if we work together as a team, on and off the pitch, and everyone is already playing their part in preparing us for the opening games against Türkiye and Slovenia. We are ready to get going.”