Former Aston Villa boss Carla Ward appointed Ireland WNT head coach
FOMER ASTON VILLA manager Carla Ward has been appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland women’s national team.
Ward succeeds Eileen Gleeson in the managerial hot-seat. The FAI decided not to offer Gleeson a contract extension in December, following Ireland’s failure to qualify for Euro 2025.
More to follow.
