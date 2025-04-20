Outsider Skjelmose in Amstel Gold heist ahead of Pogacar and Evenepoel

UP-AND-COMING Danish Lidl-Trek rider Mattias Skjelmose edged cycling giants Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel in a pulsating three-way struggle at the Dutch classic Amstel Gold race.

Tour de France winner and world champion Pogacar made a solo attack 50km from home before the 24-year-old Skjelmose broke after him.

He was then joined by double Olympic champion Evenepoel in the closing stages of the 255km run in the hilly Limburg region and the pair caught the fading Pogacar.

“I was riding into a headwind and once Remco had joined the chase I decided to wait for them,” Pogacar explained.

Climb specialist Skjelmose allowed the other two to do most of the work on the final ascents and was an unexpected winner at the line following an intense 3km cat-and-mouse waiting game that culminated in a photo-finish at the line.

“The finish line was five metres too far,” said Pogacar, who was second and gamely tapped Skjelmose on the shoulder in recognition.

“I really paid the price for all my efforts in the headwind over the last 15km,” said Pogacar.

Evenepoel had done most of the donkey work in the late and unlikely chase, and was left hugely disappointed after almost 5hr 50min in the saddle.

Another Belgian, Wout van Aert, was fourth 34sec adrift while Australian Michael Matthews rounded out the top five.

Defending champion Tom Pidcock, who won in 2024 in a similar manner, also ended with the Van Aert group.

An exhausted Skjelmose appeared stunned after his feat.

“I was riding for a podium spot,” said Skjelmose, who won the best young rider at the Vuelta in 2024 and won the Tour of Switzerland in 2023.

This Ardennes classic over 34 hills is the only major one-day race in the Netherlands and Easter weekend crowds were packed along the course.

Dutch SDX rider Mischa Bredewold won the 157km women’s race earlier in the day after a late break allowed her to start the final hill alone.

She clung on for the final two kilometres ahead of compatriots Ellen van Dijk and Puck Pieterse, crossing the line just seven seconds ahead.

“That was a mental victory, it was so hard at the end. A home victory, I’m Dutch and this is the Amstel,” she said.