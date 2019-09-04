This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Man United midfielder Herrera in the dock as Spanish match-fixing trial opens

Herrera is among 42 defendants charged over a ‘suspect’ 2011 match between his former club Real Zaragoza and Levante.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 2:45 PM
Ander Herrera arrives at the court of Valencia.
Image: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso
Image: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso

SPAIN’S FIRST MAJOR match-fixing trial has begun with former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera among 42 defendants charged over a ‘suspect’ 2011 match between his former club Real Zaragoza and Levante.

The accused made no comments as they arrived at the court in the eastern city of Valencia for the start of proceedings which are expected to last until 30 September.

Real Zaragoza’s 2-1 win on May 21, 2011, the last match of the season, spared the club relegation from the Spanish first division.

But it triggered an investigation by Spain’s anti-corruption prosecutors’ office over suspect payments to playing staff and coaches.

Midfielder Gabi Fernandez, who currently plays in Qatar, scored both goals in Real’s crucial victory. He is among the accused along with Herrera, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer on a free transfer from Old Trafford.

Real Zaragoza’s coach at the time, Mexico’s Javier Aguirre, is also on trial. Aguirre was sacked as Japan’s coach in 2015 over his implication in the scandal.

Prosecutors suspect Real Zaragoza deposited €965,000 in the bank accounts of some of its players and coaching staff so that they, in turn, could bribe Levante players to deliberately lose the game.

An investigating judge shelved the long-running probe into the match in 2017 but the case was reopened following an appeal by state prosecutors, the Spanish League and Deportivo La Coruna, the club relegated as a result of Real Zaragoza’s win.

Other match-fixing scandals have erupted in Spain over the years. As recently as May police arrested several current and former players as part of a probe into a match-fixing gang that allegedly operated in the country’s first and second divisions.

 © AFP 2019

