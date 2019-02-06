This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 February, 2019
'Impossible' - Ander Herrera tells Man United to forget about going rest of the season unbeaten

The Spaniard has said the Red Devils must focus on beating Fulham on Saturday rather than their record of not having lost under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:54 AM
56 minutes ago 1,231 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4479431
Ander Herrera (file pic).
ANDER HERRERA HAS dismissed the idea of Manchester United going undefeated for the remainder of the season as they prepare for a testing run of games.

The Old Trafford giants have not lost — winning nine and drawing one — since interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

The Norwegian’s arrival has brought a renewed positivity to the club, but midfielder Herrera, 29, has warned his team-mates they cannot afford to get carried away ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday and should forget about records.

Before then United travel to Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League with clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool in the FA Cup and league respectively coming immediately after.

Herrera told Sky Sports: “Let’s go game by game because, if you lose one game, you regret. Now, for Fulham, then we will think about PSG.

“The best way to prepare for the PSG game is to try and win away at Fulham and that’s the way I think.”

The Spaniard has poured cold water on the idea United’s unbeaten run could extend to May.

That is impossible,” he added. “The Premier League is so tough, City is a fantastic team and they lost away at Newcastle.

“In the Premier League, it’s impossible to go unbeaten from when the manager came in, to have 25 or 30 games unbeaten.”

Herrera, meanwhile, says the United squad has been rejuvenated under Solskjaer, but refused to compare the current mood to the atmosphere that existed under Mourinho.

“We are very happy with him at the moment, but I’m not going to do comparisons,” said Herrera, who has been a key figure in United’s unbeaten run.

I am only going to speak about what is happening now. I’m not comparing.

“Everyone feels free. We’re playing with a lot of freedom, this is one of the things he is talking about every day.”

