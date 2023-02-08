Conway out for another 3-4 months while Snyman steps up training with Munster

MUNSTER WING ANDREW Conway could miss the rest of the season after the southern province confirmed he underwent knee surgery last week and will be ruled out for a further three to four months.

Conway’s injury dates back to last June when an initial surgery on his knee caused him to miss Ireland’s tour of New Zealand.

The 31-year-old hasn’t featured for Munster this term and has had the chance to play just two games in total since last year’s Six Nations.

This further layoff comes at a cruel time for Conway who will now face an uphill battle to make Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the World Cup later this year.

Conway’s fellow wing Calvin Nash is also set for an unspecified period on the sideline as he rehabs a rib injury suffered in Munster’s 40-30 victory at Benetton last month.

A more positive development for Munster is that lock RG Snyman has moved nearer to a return to action.

Munster have been keen not to put the pressure of a recovery timeline on the giant Springbok but the province have confirmed that Snyman has increased his training load this week.

