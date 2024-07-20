Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Rhasidat Adeleke, file photo. Alamy Stock Photo
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fifth in 200m at Diamond League

Trio of Irish athletes break PBs in London today.
3.40pm, 20 Jul 2024
817
0

LAST UPDATE | 13 mins ago

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE finished fifth in the 200m at Saturday’s Diamond League in London. 

The Tallaght athlete ran in lane eight, crossing the line in 22.35, just shy of her personal best of 22.34 – and in a high-quality field she came home fifth.

American Gabrielle Thomas won in a time of 21.82 in the final warm-up for the Paris Olympics. 

Julien Alfred of St Lucia was second (21.86) with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in third (22.07).

Earlier, Andrew Coscoran put in a sterling effort to smash his personal best and finish eighth in the mile event. 

The Star of the Sea man came home in 3:50.49. The 28-year-old’s previous best time was 3:55.31. The race was won by Australian Oliver Hoare in 3:49.03. In Paris, Coscoran is seeking to better his 10th-placed finish in the 1500m semi-finals in Tokyo.

Brian Fay finished seventh in the 3,000m, taking more than two seconds off his personal best to finish in a time of 7:34.48. The Raheny Shamrocks man’s previous PB was 7:36.89, and the 25-year-old’s season best was 7:40.09. He is the third fastest Irishman ever over this distance.

Tyrone 19-year-old Nicolas Griggs also broke his personal best, finishing 10th in a time of 7:36.59 with 7:41.68 his previous best. Griggs is now the fourth fastest Irishman over the distance and has broken his own U23 record. 

Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu of Switzerland won the race in 7:33.68, with American Grant Fisher second. 

World champion Femke Bol set a new meet record as she cruised to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles.

In a final warm-up for the Paris Olympics, Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she’d set at the London Stadium last year.

“I truly love to run here in this stadium, it is so special, and to put on this great field it is fantastic,” said Bol, who finished third in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold.

“I am super happy with my performance today. I am working on my opening and getting to that first hurdle.”

Bol became just the second woman to break the 51-second barrier in the gruelling event last weekend.

The Dutch athlete ran 50.95sec in Switzerland on Sunday to smash her own European record of 51.45.

Noah Lyles set himself up perfectly for the Olympics by haring to a personal best in winning the 100m. In the last sprint before Paris, Lyles was quick out of his blocks and tore down the track at London Stadium to win in 9.81 seconds.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie