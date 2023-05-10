'You can see they're playing for each other' - Goodman impressed by Munster's form

IT’S HARD TO look past the looming challenge of a home Champions Cup final against defending champions La Rochelle, but if there’s any fixture that would ensure focused minds at Leinster this week, it’s a knockout clash with Munster.

The two provinces are due to lock horns in the URC semi-finals in Dublin this weekend, a game in which, unfortunately, neither team will be at full strength. On the back of a bruising encounter with Glasgow, Munster will make the trip east without Conor Murray, RG Snyman, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa, while captain Peter O’Mahony is also a doubt. Leinster don’t have the same injury concerns to contend with but with La Rochelle coming to town the following week, Leo Cullen will rotate his squad again in a bid to keep players fresh for the big one on 20 May.

It’s no secret that the Champions Cup is the trophy Leinster desperately want this season, but attack coach Andrew Goodman is confident the group that take to the field this weekend won’t be lacking motivation.

Advertisement

“Everyone is hungry, even in training today it was like ‘slow down boys!’ – they were competing hard,” says Goodman.

The one thing I really enjoy about our group is the motivation they come in with every Monday to put a good performance in for the jersey.

“These are guys that have grown up wanting to play for Leinster, and when they get the opportunity it doesn’t matter who is in front of them, they’re highly motivated.

“And they’ve got a little bit of hurt there from last year around what happened at semi-final time, so there’s a lot of motivation there to put a good performance out this weekend.”

While Leinster will keep some key men back, they may also use the game to get others up to speed. Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe and Cian Healy are all working their way back to full fitness, and could feature against a Munster side who go into the fixture on a strong run of form.

“We’ve talked a lot about how they defend and their strength in the contacts more than anything else really, around their defensive system, how good we’re going to have to be around our ball-carrying and clean. That’s the main thing we’re concentrating on, everything around that contact area is going to be a big part of us getting a good result this weekend.

You can see they are playing for each other, as they always do. They’ve a really strong culture and I think their defence has definitely improved as the season has gone on. As it should with the cohesion, a new coach and ideas getting embedded.”

The former Crusaders coach also sees clear improvements around a Munster attack which struggled to click across the early part of the season.

“A lot more varied. I think when they get inside the 22, they’re so efficient in there. Strong carry and clean, Casey is a threat around the ruck so we’ve got to keep eyes on him. But they play in a good shape and when they get momentum they’ve got the ability to play on top of teams, so we’re going to have to be right on it with our two-sided defence.