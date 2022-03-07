Andrew Porter to miss key Champions Cup fixtures following ankle surgery

Andrew Porter will be out of action for up to eight weeks.

ANDREW PORTER IS set to miss a number of key fixtures for Leinster after the province confirmed the loosehead prop is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Porter was ruled out of the remainder of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after injuring his ankle in the round three defeat of Italy on 27 February.

And now Leinster have confirmed that Porter will unavailable for up to eight weeks following a procedure on his ankle, which means the 26-year-old is expected to miss the province’s two-legged Champions Cup round of 16 dates with Connacht [8 and 15 April], as well as a series of United Rugby Championship interpros and Leinster’s trip to South Africa in late April.

In further bad news for Leo Cullen, Jordan Larmour has also been ruled out “for a number of weeks” after injuring his hip against Benetton on Saturday, with the 24-year-old dropping out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations fixtures with England and Scotland as a result.

Meanwhile, Harry Byrne is set to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s URC meeting with Ulster after picking up a rib injury against Benetton.

There was no further updates available on Will Connors (knee), Ciarán Frawley (facial injury), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) or Michael Milne (calf).

