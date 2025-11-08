'It's a nice feeling, being able to help people away from rugby'

ANDREW PORTER IS used to being stopped on the street, but the conversations he’s been having with well-wishers recently have taken a new slant.

While it’s usually all about the rugby, Porter’s recently-released book, Heart on my Sleeve, has invited people into his life away from sport. Indeed, the most notable aspect of Porter’s deeply personal autobiography, in which he discusses grief, eating disorders and other challenges from home life, is just how little rugby features on it’s pages.

That’s why the reaction from those who have read it has been so warm.

“It’s been great,” Porter admits.

“It’s quite overwhelming as well, the feedback I’ve got off it, and I kind of went into it not from a rugby perspective. I didn’t really want to touch on much rugby. Obviously I had to, because that’s probably how I’m known. I just wanted it to be a tell-all book. To be able to show what I went through to get me to where I am today.

“If that helps a few people, then I’ve done what I set out to do. That was to help people if they were going through things themselves. Big or small, it doesn’t matter. I’m delighted and overwhelmed with the feedback I got off it.

“It’s mad,” he continues.

“Even in Chicago I had people coming up to me saying they had read it. It’s quite humbling. The reach of it has gotten quite far. It’s a nice feeling, being able to help people in that way that’s away from rugby. That’s what I set out to do when they (publishers) brought the idea to me. I’ve done what I wanted to do with it.”

Even in the setting of an Abbotstown press room, Porter is clearly happy to field questions about topics other than rugby. That’s all the more unstandable when you’re coming off a frustrating defeat. The Ireland prop put in a typically high-effort outing against New Zealand in Chicago, playing 67 minutes, but was part of an Irish scrum which had a tough day.

While Ireland failed to make their early superiority fully count against the All Blacks, set-piece malfunctions became a major issue, with the Ireland scrum coming under huge pressure.

“Just unlucky I think,” is Porter’s review.

Porter in action against the All Blacks. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Perceptions and decisions don’t go your way when you can feel hard done. But it’s not much point in sitting and thinking about it too much now.”

Porter elaborates on the scrum penalties which started to pile against Ireland in Soldier Field.

“It’s tough to be able to get momentum, and you’re kind of trying to feel out how the referee is perceiving it, and obviously you’re trying to fix that perception in-game. You think you’re doing everything right and when a call goes against you, it’s like, right, we felt like we’ve done the right thing here and we’ve been hard done by. But it’s being able to be adaptable on the field and being able to problem solve there and then, which is easier said than done at times.

“It’s tough when you’re trying to change perceptions in-game and you pick up a few penalties against you and it might get into the referee’s head, who has the upper hand in the scrum. But it’s just about being adaptable in-game and trying to fix the problems there and then.”

The loosehead feels his own game is in a good place, and points to his summer with the Lions as a valuable experience in terms of challenging his thinking around the scrum.

“Being part of any team, you’re picking up pointers from people you’re scrumming with or scrumming against in particular.

“You’re scrumming against different tightheads in training, you’re sitting around computers and laptops learning the way they see it, because it’s such a subjective thing. Everyone has their own set-up, their own way of doing things. It’s interesting seeing other people’s minds and the way they do it, and the way they go about their process. It’s always great learning, whether it’s in here or in the Lions set-up, learning from all the different players there. It’s a constant learning position in the front row, because you’re always getting different things thrown at you.”

After defeat in Chicago Ireland are expected to get back to winning ways against Japan today [KO 12.40pm], but the fixture cannot be taken for granted. While Eddie Jones’ team were filleted 61-7 by South Africa last weekend, the week previously they had run Australia close on a wet night in Tokyo, losing 19-15.

“They’re still a dangerous team. They’ve got an incredible attack. We know what Eddie Jones will be gee-ing them up for. They’re a really well-organised unit. Against South Africa they didn’t probably go the way they wanted, but they’ve still got great attacking threats. Good set-piece, well-organised unit. We definitely won’t be complacent about it at all.

“That’s the worst thing you can do, underestimate a team. We definitely won’t be doing that.”

Porter starts again against Japan today. Henry Simpson / INPHO Henry Simpson / INPHO / INPHO

Even a comprehensive win won’t be enough to erase any lingering concerns around this Ireland team, who find themselves battling against suggestions they are on a decline. A more accurate read will be available after they’ve tackled the Wallabies and Springboks in the coming weeks.

From Porter’s perspective, there’s no reason Ireland can’t reach previous heights again. While some point to a concerning age profile, he sees a group who have been there, done it, and know what it takes to be among the world’s best.

“You look back at games you’ve been a part of, and a lot of the lads in the team are still here.

“So you’re looking at it and you’re just like, we’ve done it before, we can do it again. All you have to do is just look at your previous performances and take confidence from those. It’s not out of reach or impossible to do, so it’s just about getting down to work and being even tighter as a unit after your defeats as well as your victories.”