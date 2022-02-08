Membership : Access or Sign Up
'They're an incredible team but we're definitely more than capable'

Andrew Porter and Ireland will bring confidence into Saturday’s clash with France.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 6:00 AM
Andrew Porter in action against Wales.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HE DIDN’T GET to play in Paris on that famous day in 2018 but Andrew Porter was there with Ireland. He was part of the joyous occasion when Johnny Sexton slotted a late, late drop-goal from distance.

The Leinster man was a travelling reserve for Joe Schmidt’s team, with John Ryan backing up Tadhg Furlong in the matchday 23 before Porter played in the other four games of that Grand Slam campaign.

Things look very different for Porter ahead of Ireland’s visit to les Bleus this Saturday. He’s now a loosehead prop rather than a tighthead and he’s also now a key first-choice player for Ireland. 

This weekend already has the appearance of a Six Nations decider, with France and Ireland seen as the two leading contenders for the championship. Porter is hoping that this Irish team can create some new happy memories in Paris.

“We know that watching them and their current form, how dangerous they are and the calibre of players they have,” says Porter.

“It’s something where we will really have to bring our best to Paris. It’s a tough place to go but thinking back to 2018 when we went over there and Johnny kicked that drop-goal when the clock was in the red… you want those days again. We will be chomping at the bit to go over to Paris.”

Last weekend’s bonus-point win over Wales made it nine consecutive victories for Andy Farrell’s side, a run that takes in successes against England, Scotland, Japan, and the All Blacks.

And while Porter says Ireland themselves aren’t concerned about how many wins they have racked up in a row, there is real confidence there ahead of the France clash.

“They’re an incredible team with the players they have but we’re definitely more than capable to turn them over in their home patch,” said Porter.

andrew-porter Porter during Ireland's clash with France last year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“That’s the nature of this competition. It’s nearly knock-out rugby, it’s like the semi-final or final in terms of getting maximum points. It’s really important to build momentum and [the Wales game] was really good in that sense.”

The Irish pack’s form is one reason for belief, as the likes of Porter, Furlong, and Caelan Doris combine powerful ball-carrying with slick handling to make life very difficult for opposition defences.

Porter is enjoying the challenge of pushing his skills and credits Farrell and staff for giving their players the license to play.

“It’s the way the coaches have designed things in terms of our style of play. It helps each player bring the best of their abilities to the table and we’re not confined to a strict playing style.

“It allows every player, not just in the pack, to express themselves and showcase all their ability.

“From the autumn internationals, we set a good standard and that was our benchmark really so we have to keep improving on that. You can’t stagnate, otherwise other teams are going to overtake you, so it’s something we have to keep trying to push week on week. It’s about improving from this game too because bigger challenges lie ahead.”

While the Ireland forwards’ work around the pitch will be important, their set-piece effort could be even more crucial against a big, powerful French pack.

Porter understands that the scrum, lineout, and maul will be key battlegrounds on Saturday after Ireland went well in those areas against Wales.

“There were a few scrums going down here and there but on a whole, it’s another benchmark you have set for yourself,” says the Ireland prop.

“We have to improve every week and we know we’re going to have a huge challenge in France given that traditional French teams are set-piece dominated. We will really have to sharpen that up and bring our best.”

