'I'd be getting sick before games' - Porter has calmed the big-match nerves

HE NEVER CAME across as someone who was particularly stressed out by playing Test rugby, but Andrew Porter used to go through the wringer before games.

This was back when he first broke into the Ireland set-up. He’s hardly a veteran at the age of 27 and yet he has a huge amount of experience to call on already.

Porter has been part of a Grand Slam-winning squad, has been to the World Cup, has shone at tighthead and loosehead prop at the highest level, and is two caps off hitting the 50 mark for Ireland.

So he has built up plenty of confidence and now approaches big games with a positive mindset. Porter looks to embrace the pressure of it all. On Saturday, he’ll be back on the grand stage with Ireland against Wales in Cardiff, where a sell-out crowd will be roaring on the team in red. Porter is determined to enjoy it.

“I remember I used to use it real negatively,” said Porter today.

“I used to go inside myself and I’d be getting sick before games with the nerves, and then with the crowd it would be doubling that kind of anxiety.

“When you get a few more games under your belt you learn how to deal with that. It’s a huge battle playing away from home, but something you really relish now and use that energy to your advantage.

“You’re blocking out, focusing on what you’re doing around the park. It’s tough when you’re in a stadium like the Principality to hear yourself think, but you have to do your best in terms of slowing your thought process down and not letting the occasion get to you.

“That’s something I’ve really worked on, and the coaches and sports psychologist Gary Keegan have done really well with some guys who are breaking into the team and might not be used to those big games and big stadiums.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Porter in action against Wales last year. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Porter is one of many who has got used to those big occasions and while Ireland are firm favourites with the bookies this weekend, the Leinster man insists they are expecting a true battle at the Principality Stadium.

He reckons the return of Warren Gatland will bring a bounce and Porter also points to the sheer experience in a Wales team that includes 952 Test caps.

The Ireland loosehead is particularly excited about the front-row battle with 36-year-old hooker Ken Owens, the Welsh captain, and the Ospreys propping pair of Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

“He’s been on Lions tours, Ken Owens,” said Porter.

“Tommy Francis, I’ve played against him before. He’s a great tighthead and a great challenge, but I think we’re more than capable and more than ready and it’s something we’re looking forward to, that close-quarters battle with the pack, and look forward to getting our hands dirty in the trenches.

“It’s always a tough battle, especially at this level. You’re always scrumming against a world-class pack, you’re always going against top-quality players, and given the selection they have, they have some top-quality players.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves. We’re just really excited for those battles, getting all eight in.”

