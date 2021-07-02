Andy Farrell does not expect to hook up with the Lions in South Africa

So near but yet so Farr to a Lions tour.

So near but yet so Farr to a Lions tour.

ANDY FARRELL HAS effectively ruled out the possibility of him joining Warren Gatland’s backroom team in South Africa.

The Ireland coach worked as the defence specialist on the 2013 and 2017 Lions tours under Gatland but when he was asked yesterday if he may yet make a trip to South Africa, Farrell replied: “As far as I’m concerned, I thought the Lions were great in their first outing.

“I’m sure the unity within the whole group after the first couple of weeks is where it should be.

“They certainly showed that in the performance. I’m sure that the management and coaching staff are finding their feet. I wouldn’t expect to go out at this stage but anyway, we’ll see. We’ll see.

“I’ll be putting my Ireland hat on for the next couple of weeks and then I’ll be the Lions No1 fan from afar, I would have thought.”