Irish international striker Andy Keogh returns for a third spell in the A-League

PERTH GLORY HAVE announced the signing of Irish striker Andy Keogh.

It marks the beginning of a third spell with the A-League club for the 34-year-old Dubliner, who first moved to Perth from Millwall back in May 2014.

Keogh is back at HBF Park, having played for Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia and Indian club North East United since parting company with the Glory in the summer of 2019.

“I really want to help the people I care about to move the club forward,” said Keogh, who is Perth Glory’s leading scorer in A-League history with 55 goals in 122 appearances.

“I’m an experienced player and I’m confident that I can contribute both in terms of helping the team and also assisting the young players that we have with their development.

“This is about helping a club that I care about and I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be a successful season.”

After a brief stint with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in Thailand, Keogh returned for a second spell as a Perth Glory player in December 2015.

He began his professional career with Leeds United and also played for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Scunthorpe United.

“Andy is a fantastic player who is passionate about Perth Glory and he’s made a number of sacrifices in order to return,” said head coach Richard Garcia.

“He wants the best for the club, we know what he brings to the side and the kind of character he is and we’re delighted to have him back on board.”

Keogh has won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. However, he hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.

Perth Glory, who were beaten A-League semi-finalists for the 2019-20 season, are building towards the new campaign, which is scheduled to begin in December.