BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Irish international striker Andy Keogh returns for a third spell in the A-League

Following stints in Saudi Arabia and India, the 34-year-old Dubliner is back at Perth Glory.

By Paul Dollery Monday 19 Oct 2020, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,751 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5237388
Andy Keogh with Perth Glory in May 2019.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Andy Keogh with Perth Glory in May 2019.
Andy Keogh with Perth Glory in May 2019.
Image: AAP/PA Images

PERTH GLORY HAVE announced the signing of Irish striker Andy Keogh.

It marks the beginning of a third spell with the A-League club for the 34-year-old Dubliner, who first moved to Perth from Millwall back in May 2014.

Keogh is back at HBF Park, having played for Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia and Indian club North East United since parting company with the Glory in the summer of 2019.

“I really want to help the people I care about to move the club forward,” said Keogh, who is Perth Glory’s leading scorer in A-League history with 55 goals in 122 appearances.

“I’m an experienced player and I’m confident that I can contribute both in terms of helping the team and also assisting the young players that we have with their development.

“This is about helping a club that I care about and I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be a successful season.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

After a brief stint with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in Thailand, Keogh returned for a second spell as a Perth Glory player in December 2015.

He began his professional career with Leeds United and also played for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Scunthorpe United.

“Andy is a fantastic player who is passionate about Perth Glory and he’s made a number of sacrifices in order to return,” said head coach Richard Garcia.

“He wants the best for the club, we know what he brings to the side and the kind of character he is and we’re delighted to have him back on board.”

Keogh has won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. However, he hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.

Perth Glory, who were beaten A-League semi-finalists for the 2019-20 season, are building towards the new campaign, which is scheduled to begin in December.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie