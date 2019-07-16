This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
35-year-old Lonergan links up with Liverpool for pre-season tour

Jurgen Klopp is short on goalkeepers, with Irish stopper Caoimhin Kelleher recovering from wrist surgery.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:33 AM
Lonergan has played for several English clubs including Leeds.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Lonergan has played for several English clubs including Leeds.
LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED goalkeeper Andy Lonergan will join the first-team squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 35-year-old, without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season, will work with the European champions’ goalkeeping department alongside Simon Mignolet and Daniel Atherton.

Alisson is yet to return for pre-season duties since winning the Copa America with Brazil, while Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros are injured.

Kelleher, who was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the Champions League final in May, is recovering from minor wrist surgery.

“We do this because obviously we are really light in the goalkeeping area,” Liverpool’s goalkeeper coach John Achterberg explained.

“Ali is on holiday, Kamil is going out on loan to Huddersfield, Caoimhin has an injury, so that leaves us only with Si really and one young boy, Dan Atherton. We need some cover in training so we thought we’d bring someone in who can help us [so we] don’t overload the goalkeepers in training.

“Basically we’re bringing him in for training and we can try to help him get fit and we’ll see how it goes from there. It’s like he helps us and we help him to get fit.”

Lonergan, who began his career with Preston North End, has played for several clubs in England including Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wolves.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2018 but did not make an appearance for the Championship club and spent the second half of last term on loan at Rochdale before being released when his contract expired.

Liverpool face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP while in the USA.

The42 Team

