Boost for Bohemians as highly-rated Irish underage international re-signs

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Andy Lyons has re-signed for Bohemians, despite having been linked with several English clubs of late.

The Gypsies announced that the right-back had committed his future to the club, just ahead of the first-team’s return to pre-season training this evening.

Lyons, 20, has been a revelation for Bohs over the past few years, having originally joined the U17s in August 2016 from St Joseph’s Boys.

The Kildare native quickly progressed through the ranks to the U19s, where he helped seal back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018, and the Enda McGuill Cup. Lyons captained the side in that ’18 double-winning season, and in the Uefa Youth League.

He was rewarded for his exploits with a first-team debut in the Leinster Senior Cup in June 2018, and he followed that up with a league bow against Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park that July.

The former Blackrock College student’s star has continued to rise ever since, deputising for former captain Derek Pender when called upon in 2018 and 2019 before making the right-back position his own following Pender’s retirement.

🦁🦁✍️ Bohemians are delighted to confirm the re-signing of right-back Andy Lyons: https://t.co/kqy590bj99



Pre-season training gets under way this evening. 🤸‍♂️🏋️‍♂️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Aq2MMczpnT — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) January 25, 2021

Lyons — capped for Ireland all the way up to U19 level, most notably starring at the U19 Euros in 2019 — was undoubtedly one of the first names on Keith Long’s team-sheet last season, while he attracted interest from English clubs, but his campaign came to a disappointing end after breaking his arm in training.

This season, he faces competition from recent signing Rory Feely for the right-back berth, though Feely could also be utilised elsewhere.

Bohemians’ 2020 squad so far

Goalkeepers: James Talbot, Stephen McGuinness.

Defenders: Andy Lyons, Anto Breslin, Ciarán Kelly, James Finnerty, Rob Cornwall, Rory Feely, Tyreke Wilson.

Midfielders: Ali Coote, Bastien Héry, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan, Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Promise Omochere, Ross Tierney, Stephen Mallon.

Strikers: Georgie Kelly, Thomas Oluwa.