Andy McEntee joins Monaghan senior football management team

ANDY MCENTEE IS joining the Monaghan senior football management team.

The former Meath and Antrim manager will work under Gabriel Bannigan in the Farney county.

McEntee helps fill the vacancy created by Andy Moran’s departure after becoming the Mayo manager.

Monaghan GAA confirmed the news on X this evening.

“Andy brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously guided Meath minors to an All-Ireland final plus Ballyboden to an All-Ireland club title,” part of a statement reads.

“Monaghan GAA extends a warm welcome to Andy as we look forward to an exciting 2026 season.”

Bannigan’s side will operate in Division 1 of the National Football League once again, having won the second tier last season.

They reached the Ulster and All-Ireland quarter-finals, but bowed out to Donegal in both competitions.

McEntee departed as Antrim manager in June, having overseen a three-year term from 2022. He previously served as Meath boss from 2016 to ’22.