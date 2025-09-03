The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Andy McEntee joins Monaghan senior football management team
ANDY MCENTEE IS joining the Monaghan senior football management team.
The former Meath and Antrim manager will work under Gabriel Bannigan in the Farney county.
McEntee helps fill the vacancy created by Andy Moran’s departure after becoming the Mayo manager.
Monaghan GAA confirmed the news on X this evening.
“Andy brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously guided Meath minors to an All-Ireland final plus Ballyboden to an All-Ireland club title,” part of a statement reads.
“Monaghan GAA extends a warm welcome to Andy as we look forward to an exciting 2026 season.”
Bannigan’s side will operate in Division 1 of the National Football League once again, having won the second tier last season.
They reached the Ulster and All-Ireland quarter-finals, but bowed out to Donegal in both competitions.
McEntee departed as Antrim manager in June, having overseen a three-year term from 2022. He previously served as Meath boss from 2016 to ’22.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Addition Farney GAA