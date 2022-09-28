Andy Moran adds St Vincent's All-Ireland winner to Leitrim coaching team

ANDY MORAN HAS added former Sligo footballer and St Vincent’s All-Ireland club winner Luke Bree to his Leitrim coaching team.

Bree will take up a role as coach and selector with the Leitrim footballers for the 2023 season.

Last year Bree was involved with the Roscommon management team, working with Anthony Cunningham’s setup. The Sligo-based PE teacher has previously coached the St Vincent’s senior team in Dublin.

In his playing days he was a member of the St Vincent’s squad that won the All-Ireland senior club title in 2014, defeating Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchels in Croke Park, while he also played at senior inter-county level for Sligo.

Bree joins Moran’s management team that already includes Mike Solan and Barry McWeeney.

In June, Moran was confirmed as Leitrim boss for the next two seasons. He was first appointed to the position in October 2021, his debut campaign saw Leitrim finish fourth in Division 4 of the football league.

In the Connacht championship they defeated London before losing to Galway and then lost to Sligo in the Taliteann Cup quarter-final after a penalty shootout.