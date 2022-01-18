Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 18 January 2022
Murray wins five-set thriller as he returns to Australian Open for first time in three years

The three-time Grand Slam winner defeated 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 8:36 AM
Andy Murray after his win in the first round of the Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Andy Murray after his win in the first round of the Australian Open.
Andy Murray after his win in the first round of the Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ANDY MURRAY BATTLED to his first win at the Australian Open since 2017 with an epic five-set victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, playing with a metal hip following career-saving surgery in 2019, wrestled with the Georgian for almost four hours before claiming his place in the second round.

Scotland’s Murray, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, showed his trademark fighting spirit to edge home in the gripping final set and clinch a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 victory in 3hr 52 min on John Cain Arena.

It comes after his tearful exit from the 2019 Melbourne event with the hip injury which raised the possibility of his imminent retirement from tennis, before he went ahead with surgery just weeks later.

“Amazing, been a tough three or four years. Put in a lot work to get back here,” a relieved Murray, 34, said on court.

“I’ve played on this court many times and the atmosphere is incredible.

“It’s amazing to be back and winning a five-set battle like that, I couldn’t ask for any more.”

It continued a keen rivalry between the pair with Murray rallying from a set down to defeat the big-hitting Georgian last week in Sydney and also prevailing over four sets in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

– © AFP 2022

