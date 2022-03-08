Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 8 March 2022
Andy Murray to donate rest of season’s prize money to Unicef’s Ukraine appeal

The Scot is working with Unicef UK to provide children with medical supplies and educational kits.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022
Andy Murray will donate his 2022 prize money to Ukraine.
Image: Kamran Jebreili/AP
Image: Kamran Jebreili/AP

ANDY MURRAY HAS pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, is working with the charity to support children with medical supplies and educational needs.

The father of four wrote on Twitter: “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link – https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace – now.”

Murray’s announcement came on the same day that tennis’ governing bodies came together to announce a donation of $700,000 (approximately €640,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

