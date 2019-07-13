This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool's Robertson excused from pre-season training for treatment on infected hand

The Scotland international is expected to travel to the US with the rest of the squad next week.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4723231

LIVERPOOL LEFT-BACK Andy Robertson has been treated for an infected hand.

The Scotland captain will be excused from pre-season training while he recovers from the procedure, the Premier League club confirmed.

Robertson is expected to travel with the rest of the Liverpool squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.

“Andy Robertson has undergone a minor procedure on his hand after picking up an infection,” the club confirmed in a statement published on their official website.

“The defender reported back for pre-season training on Saturday morning but will be temporarily delayed in participating in the usual tests and drills, with the club’s medical team continuing to monitor his rehabilitation from the surgery.”

“Robertson will travel to the United States for the Reds’ pre-season tour next week.”

Liverpool will hope to recover their full-back as soon as possible after he played a key role in their brilliant 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old made 48 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in the Premier League and won the Champions League.

His last competitive outing was in Euro 2020 qualifying on 8 June, when he scored to help Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in Glasgow.

Liverpool play Bradford City in a friendly on Sunday before heading to USA, where they play Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP.

They then meet Napoli in Edinburgh and Lyon in Geneva before beginning their 2019-20 campaign against Manchester City in the Community Shield on 4 August.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

