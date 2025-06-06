Advertisement
Ange Postecoglou (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Freeexit door

Tottenham sack manager Ange Postecoglou

59-year-old guided Spurs to Europa League glory last month.
5.11pm, 6 Jun 2025
25

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE announced the departure of manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 59-year-old spent two seasons in charge of the North London club, guiding them to Europa League glory last month.

Tottenham Hotspur / X (Formerly Twitter)

More to follow.

Author
