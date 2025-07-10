Anisimova stuns Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

AMANDA ANISIMOVA ended the Wimbledon dream of top seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, winning a gruelling battle of the big-hitters to set up a final clash against Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.

The American 13th seed converted her fourth match point to seal a tense 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in scorching temperatures on Centre Court.

World number one Sabalenka had reached the previous three Grand Slam finals but came up short against Anisimova, who matched her blow for blow in a bruising match lasting just over two and a half hours.

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” said Anisimova. “Aryna is such a tough competitor, and I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out.

“We’ve had so many tough battles, and to come out on top and be in the final of Wimbledon is incredible.”

Anisimova is only the second player in the Open era to reach a women’s final at a Grand Slam after losing in qualifying at the previous year’s event.

“If you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. It’s indescribable to be honest,” she said.

The 23-year-old, who now has an impressive 6-3 winning record against Sabalenka, won the first set when the Belarusian top seed double-faulted.

But a single break in the second set was enough for Sabalenka to level the match, and when she broke at the start of the decider, she appeared to have the momentum.

Anisimova, though, was not to be denied, breaking twice and moving into a 4-1 lead.

She wobbled when attempting to serve for the match but sealed the win on Sabalenka’s serve in the following game.

Reaching her first Grand Slam title match is a cathartic moment for Anisimova, who was hailed as a teenage sensation after reaching the 2019 French Open semi-finals aged just 17.

But in 2023, she took an eight-month break from the court for mental health reasons, tumbling out of the top 400.

This time last year, she was on the comeback trail but was ranked too low to get into the Wimbledon main draw and fell in qualifying.

Since then, she has climbed quickly, winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar earlier this year, and is guaranteed to make her top-10 debut on Monday.

But defeat was a bitter blow for Sabalenka, who has still never been beyond the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old won last year’s US Open to collect her third major, but suffered agonising defeats in the finals of this year’s Australian Open and French Open.

- Grass grows on Swiatek -

Polish former world number one Swiatek faces Swiss world number 35 Bencic in the second semi-final on Centre Court.

Swiatek, seeded eighth, has gone under the radar at this year’s Wimbledon as most of the other top women’s seeds have tumbled, dropping just one set so far.

After slipping down the rankings, the 24-year-old is now back in the world’s top four, having reached her first-ever grass court final at Bad Homburg last month.

Swiatek, who won junior Wimbledon in 2018, said after her quarter-final victory against Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova that she had worked hard to improve her game on the surface.

“It feels great. Even though I’m in the middle of the tournament, I’ve already got goosebumps after this win. I’m super happy and super proud of myself, and I’ll keep going,” she said.

Bencic returned to action in October, six months after giving birth to her daughter, Bella.

Like Swiatek, the 28-year-old Bencic is a former junior Wimbledon champion.

“I’m very proud. I didn’t say it to myself much before, but since having Bell,a I say it to myself every day. It’s not only me, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my amazing family and team,” said the Tokyo Olympic champion.

– © AFP 2025