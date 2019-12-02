This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AJ 'reinvented' for Ruiz rematch after seeking Klitschko's advice

Wladimir Klitschko has helped Anthony Joshua develop a new mindset ahead of his rematch with heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 11:08 PM
37 minutes ago 700 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4915375
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

ANTHONY JOSHUA CLAIMED he has a new mindset ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr as the Briton seeks to regain his heavyweight world titles on Saturday.

The first meeting between the two in June saw Ruiz produce one of the greatest boxing upsets of all time when he defeated the previously unbeaten Joshua in New York to take the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

Joshua will get a shot at redemption in Saudi Arabia this weekend and the 30-year-old Briton revealed he has been advised by former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The Ukrainian, who Joshua beat in a classic Wembley bout two years ago, suffered his own shock loss to Corrie Sanders earlier in his career but bounced back to become a world champion again.

“For someone who is going through success now, who is winning, definitely check yourself,” Joshua told BBC Sport about the advice he has received.

“I have had to check myself and reinvent myself not physically, mentally.”

Joshua, whose record is at 22-1, suffered an off night at Madison Square Garden having been sent to the canvas four times.

“There is fire in the belly,” Joshua added.

“There are things I had had to do to take me to the next level.

“I am confident I can be victorious and when I am I will tell everyone of how I went wrong.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie