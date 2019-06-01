Joy for O'Brien, as Anthony leads home a 1-2-3-4-5-6 for Ireland in Epsom Derby

ANTHONY VAN DYCK at odds of 13-2 landed a thrilling Investec Derby for Aidan O’Brien to deliver a seventh success in the Epsom Classic for the trainer.

There was little to separate the first four at the line, but it was the mount of Seamie Heffernan who was able to get up ahead of Madhmoon and stablemates Japan and Broome.

The victory takes O’Brien level with Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling for most Derby wins, while it was Heffernan’s first time scoring in the most thrilling Flat race in the world.

It was an incredible result for Irish trained horses as they were responsible for the first six home.

Paddy Power quoted Anthony Van Dyck at 2-1 to follow up in the Irish Derby.

