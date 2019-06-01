This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
Joy for O'Brien, as Anthony leads home a 1-2-3-4-5-6 for Ireland in Epsom Derby

It was an incredible result for Irish trained horses as they were responsible for the first six home.

By Racing Post Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 5:13 PM
Jockey Seamie Heffernan celebrates winning the Investec Derby Stakes with Anthony Van Dyck
Image: Simon Cooper
Image: Simon Cooper

ANTHONY VAN DYCK at odds of 13-2 landed a thrilling Investec Derby for Aidan O’Brien to deliver a seventh success in the Epsom Classic for the trainer.

There was little to separate the first four at the line, but it was the mount of Seamie Heffernan who was able to get up ahead of Madhmoon and stablemates Japan and Broome.

The victory takes O’Brien level with Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling for most Derby wins, while it was Heffernan’s first time scoring in the most thrilling Flat race in the world.



Paddy Power quoted Anthony Van Dyck at 2-1 to follow up in the Irish Derby.

- David Jennings, for more visit the Racing Post

