Irish U21 striker Scully on target in Lincoln victory, Sunderland miss chance to go top of League One

IRELAND U21 STRIKER Anthony Scully scored his 12th goal of the season in Lincoln City’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland, meanwhile, missed out on the chance to the top of the league as they were held 3-3 by Wycombe. With leaders Rotherham in FA Cup action, Sunderland had the chance to go two points clear at the top – temporarily, at least – but dropped points when Joe Jacobson struck a 98th-minute equaliser.

The result leaves Wycombe third in the table, four points behind Rotherham and Sunderland. Wigan – also in Cup action today – a point and a place behind Wycombe, but have four games in hand.

Troy Parrott started MK Dons’ 1-1 draw away to Accrington, with Irish underage international Warren O’Hora also starting. Ipswich brightened their deeply average season by hammering Gillingham 4-0.