Irish U21 striker Scully on target in Lincoln victory, Sunderland miss chance to go top of League One

Scully hit his 12th goal of the season.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 8:53 PM
15 minutes ago 157 Views 0 Comments
File photo of Anthony Scully.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND U21 STRIKER Anthony Scully scored his 12th goal of the season in Lincoln City’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United in League One this afternoon. 

Sunderland, meanwhile, missed out on the chance to the top of the league as they were held 3-3 by Wycombe. With leaders Rotherham in FA Cup action, Sunderland had the chance to go two points clear at the top – temporarily, at least – but dropped points when Joe Jacobson struck a 98th-minute equaliser. 

The result leaves Wycombe third in the table, four points behind Rotherham and Sunderland. Wigan – also in Cup action today – a point and a place behind Wycombe, but have four games in hand. 

Troy Parrott started MK Dons’ 1-1 draw away to Accrington, with Irish underage international Warren O’Hora also starting. Ipswich brightened their deeply average season by hammering Gillingham 4-0. 

