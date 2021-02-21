BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

France star Dupont ruled out of Scotland clash following Covid positive

Nine Covid cases in French camp with Julien Marchand and Arthur Vincent the latest to test positive.

By AFP Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 1:48 PM
5 minutes ago 115 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361288
Dupont scored one try and set up four against Italy before starring against Ireland.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dupont scored one try and set up four against Italy before starring against Ireland.
Dupont scored one try and set up four against Italy before starring against Ireland.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FRANCE SCRUM HALF Antoine Dupont has been omitted from the squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations as Covid-19 cases continued to multiply in the camp.

Dupont, who tested positive on Friday, was left off the list of 31 players for next Sunday’s game in Paris.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) also said that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent had tested positive on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the squad to nine, including coach Fabien Galthie.

Dupont, the Six Nations player of the season last year, is reportedly asymptomatic and could, in theory, have observed a seven-day quarantine and returned for the game next Sunday at Stade de France.

The French government is increasing the length of quarantine to 10 days from Monday.

Marchand and Vincent were also dropped from the 31 as were prop Mohamed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere who tested positive on Friday.

The FFR said on Saturday that two other potential squad members, lock Swan Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, both of Toulon, had been in contact with known positive coronavirus cases at their club.

France are top of the Six Nations table after victories against Italy and Ireland. Dupont was named player of the second round for his performance in the 15-13 win in Dublin on 14 February.

Dupont, Haouas, Vincent, Marchand and Villiere started both games. Gros came off the bench in Rome. 

In total, Les Bleus made seven changes as the squad reassembled at Marcoussis on Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dorian Aldegheri of Toulouse and Racing 92 pair Teddy Baubigny and Hassane Kolingar, who between them have 10 caps, came into the ront row. Uncapped Bordeaux Begles scrum half Maxime Lucu comes in for Dupont.

Centres Jonathan Danty of Stade Francais and Yoram Moefana of Bordeaux Begles and uncapped winger Donovan Taofifenua of Racing 92 also joined the squad.

After negotiations with the clubs and the government, France assembled a squad of 31 in a bubble in Nice at the end of January, but, along with other nations, decided to allow their players a break in the Six Nations bye week.

Before the players returned to France’s Marcoussis training centre, they underwent tests.

The FFR announced on Saturday that Karim Ghezal, one of two forward coaches, had tested positive. The other forwards coach, William Servat, tested positive earlier in the week.

Galthie tested positive on Tuesday.

© – AFP, 2021

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie