Donoghue's managerial magic inspires Galway's older crew to special day

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE HAS been down this All-Ireland semi-final road before, yet until Saturday it was one-point thrillers he was acquainted with.

Galway fell the wrong side of that scoreline at the hands of Tipperary in 2016, reversed that outcome thanks to Joe Canning’s wonder point in 2017, and then emerged from a riveting two-game saga with Clare in 2018 by the same margin.

It took until now for Donoghue to return to the glamour last four stage. There was a lost year at the end of his first Galway spell and one at the start of his second, along with three campaigns in between piloting the Dublin hurlers.

Back in the big time on Saturday afternoon, he sent the current Galway group into action at half three, having navigated their way successfully through Leinster and priming them for this All-Ireland bid. Shortly after 5pm Donoghue was part of a celebratory maroon outbreak. A famous semi-final success had been accomplished, and in some style too, Galway possessing a handsome 12-point advantage over Cork by the finish, reflective of a storming second-half showing.

Achieved

An All-Ireland final beckons, the third time Donoghue has achieved that as a Galway sideline operator. Only Cyril Farrell has managed Galway to more All-Ireland senior appearances. For a county with only five Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs, they treasure those that have won it. Donoghue slips into that bracket and his feat getting them back to the showpiece where that silver is handed out, deserves to be lauded.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue after the game. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Even more so when their 2025 travails are considered, the opening season of Donoghue’s second tenure. An Easter Saturday humbling at the hands of Kilkenny, soundly dismissed by the same opposition in the Leinster final, and emphatically defeated in an All-Ireland quarter-final at the hands of Tipperary.

It was a sobering outcome yet those days of anguish are easily forgotten now. The transformation in their fortunes has been striking. They warmed to their task quickly against Cork, inspired by Darragh Neary’s early break that yielded a smart finish to the net. Their resolve was soon tested as a five-point lead was wiped out, and they fell five points in arrears by the half hour mark.

The spell before the break felt significant at the time, and even more so when conducting reflective analysis. Cork were hitting their stride as they raced 1-12 to 1-7 in front but clutching a 1-13 to 1-12 lead at the midway mark was rooted in how Galway rebounded to string together vital points.

Galway fans celebrate winning the match. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Donoghue spoke after about how the half-time messaging was brief, yet the third quarter response was explosive. Ronan Glennon launched over a wonderful score in the 37th minute and when Cathal Mannion rifled over a 50th minute shot, it capped off an uninterrupted run of nine points.

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Right there was the winning of the game.

The finale featured a Darragh Fitzgibbon red card, a Darach Fahy save to deny Shane Barrett, and a Conor Cooney goal. But it was the third quarter power plays that graphically illustrated how far Galway have progressed and the sterling job Donoghue has done, aided by his trusted associates Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, along with the fresh addition of Aidan Harte.

Darragh Neary fires home the first-half goal for Galway. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The young guns have strengthened the team – Cillian Trayers anchoring the defence, Gavin Lee orchestrating at midfield, and most of all Jason Rabbitte’s towering performance at full-forward. The added dimension he offers their forward line was demonstrated by the two points he scored, the two assists he for points he supplied, and the two fouls he drew for converted frees.

Daithi Burke celebrates Galway's victory. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

And then there is the older crew, who will bask in the glow of this success. Four starters from the 2017 All-Ireland final began here. Daithi Burke endured an uncomfortable first half attempting to keep a rein on Brian Hayes, his knee injury clearly hampering his efforts, but he endured to emerge as part of a winning side and earn the acclaim of his manager afterwards for persisting, along with the confidence expressed that this game will stand to him.

Pádraic Mannion was hugely influential in directing the defence, Cathal Mannion exerted a growing level of control at midfield, and Conor Whelan came strong as the second half unfolded to finish with three points inked next to his name. Conor Cooney came off the bench to notch 1-1, while Thomas Monaghan, a panel member for that breakthrough eight years ago, is an automatic in the forward line now, registering 0-4 here to bring his tally to 1-25 across a season of sparkling performances.

For that group who have experienced time in the hurling wilderness since 2017, this overhaul in the Galway hurling mood is something to savour. This was a truly special day for them. A team that has been steadily improving all summer, shot up to a new level with this type of success.

They’ll quickly gather themselves and plot for a final showdown.

Donoghue has absorbed enough wisdom in his hurling managerial days to know being back in contention is only part of the task.

Claiming the ultimate prize in hurling now becomes the aim.

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