Defending champions Athlone Town beat Peamount to advance in Women's FAI Cup

Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup second round

Bohemians 8-0 Kerry

Waterford 1-2 Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne 6-0 Bray Wanderers

Galway United 1-0 Treaty United

Peamount United 0-2 Athlone Town

Wexford 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

*****

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town have progressed to the next round of the Women’s FAI Cup after a 2-0 win at Peamount United.

Sofia Casaubon Stovold and Dana Scheriff scored the goals as Lily Agg’s side advanced at Greenogue Park.

Peamount striker Eleanor Ryan-Doyle saw an early penalty saved by Maria Matthaiou, and new arrival Casaubon Stovold proved Athlone’s super sub as she broke the deadlock in the 67th minute.

And leading goalscorer Scheriff wrapped up the result in the closing stages.

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Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers emerged from the other all-Women’s Premier Division second round ties.

League leaders Galway beat Treaty United 1-0 thanks to Emma Doherty’s seventh-minute winner at Moynevilla.

Sligo similarly laid an early platform as they won 2-1 at Waterford. In-form Sydney Stephens and Anna McDaniel had the Bit O’Red 2-0 up within 16 minutes at the RSC, and Lauren Egbuloniu’s first Waterford goal just after half-time wasn’t enough for the Blues.

Shamrock Rovers left it late to edge Wexford 1-0 at Ferrycarrig Park. With extra-time looming, Sadhbh Doyle settled matters in the 91st minute to send the Hoops through.

Lauryn McCabe (file photo). Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier on Saturday, Bohemians and Shelbourne romped to heavy wins over Kerry and Bray Wanderers respectively.

Lauryn McCabe – younger sister of Ireland senior captain Katie – scored her first senior goals for Bohs in an 8-0 win at Dalymount Park.

Having made her first senior start last month, the 18-year-old bagged a second-half brace as one of seven different goalscorers.

Sarah McKevitt, Eimear Lafferty and Hannah O’Brien were all on target in the opening period, while McCabe, Lisa Murphy, Jane Smyth and Alannah McEvoy followed suit after the break.

Across Dublin’s northside at Tolka Park, Shelbourne were held until the 72nd minute before knocking Bray Wanderers for six.

American striker Brie Severns hit a hat-trick, with Halle Harcourt, Becky Watkins and Maeve Wollmer also finding the back of the net.