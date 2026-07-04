Brilliant Kerry put Meath to the sword and book All-Ireland semi-final spot

Kerry 2-14

Meath 0-8

Dan Kearney reports from Austin Stack Park, Tralee

MUNSTER CHAMPIONS KERRY firmly put Meath to the sword in the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final when they came away with a comprehensive 12-point win at a sunny but windy Austin Stack Park.

Kerry were magnificent throughout the game and their captain Siofra O’Shea hit 1-6 on a day that the home side totally controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Meath did start the brighter were first off the mark through Ciara Smyth, a late addition to the Meath line up, in the first minute.

Kerry’s reply was instant through Niamh Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchuir and then in the eighth minute O’Shea struck for a superb goal after she took on the Meath defence and rounded Robyn Murray to finish to an empty net.

To their credit, Meath replied with two Emma Duggan frees and a lovely score on the run from midfielder Niamh Gallogly.

Aishling O’Connell, a constant presence in the Kerry half back line, punched over and Danielle O’Leary added her first, but Meath’s best forward Duggan got one back for her side in the 18th minute.

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Then came goal number two for the home side. Ní Chonchúir was influential in the build up, and her pass across the goal was punched to the back of the net by Mary O’Connell.

O’Shea added to her tally when Meath breached the three-up rule before hand-passing over a minute later. Duggan did raise another white flag just before half time, but it was Kerry that took a 2-6 to 0-6 lead in at half time.

Kerry continued to probe at the Meath defence in the second half and popped over early scores from O’Shea and a Caoimhe Evans punch over before O’Shea pointed a free following a Meath breach.

Meath's Emma Duggan in action against Aoife Dillane of Kerry. Michael P Ryan / SPORTSFILE Michael P Ryan / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Both sides introduced some fresh legs off the bench, and Meath struck over two on the trot from Duggan and Rachel Casserly.

Kerry weren’t finished though, and controlling the tempo of the game, further scores followed from Carmody, O’Connell, Erica McGlynn and O’Shea frees to put the game totally out of Meath’s reach.

It’s the end of their season for Wayne Freeman’s Meath, whilst Mark Bourke’s Kerry can now look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final where they will play the winners of Dublin and Cork on 18 July.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 1-6 (4f), M O’Connell 1-0, A O’Connell 0-2, N Carmody 0-2, E McGlynn 0-1, C Evans 0-1, D O’Leary 0-1, N Ní Chonchúir 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 0-5 (2f), R Casserly 0-1, N Gallogly 0-1, C Smyth 0-1.

KERRY: M.E. Bolger; R Rahilly, D Kearney, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; A Galvin, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; J Lucey, D O’Leary, S O’Shea.

Subs: M Mulvihill for Rahilly (45), L McMahon for Lucey (45), E McGlynn for Ní Chonchúir (50), K Brosnan for Dillane (56), E Ní Laighin for Evans (56).

MEATH: R Murray; A Farrell, Á Sheridan, A Gaffney; O Sheehy, O Gore, K Bermingham; S Murphy, N Gallogly; L Woods, E Duggan, M Thynne; M Byrne, O Finnegan, C Smyth.

Subs: R Casserly for Finnegan (36), A Reilly for Murphy (45), O Smith for Byrne (45), C Lawlor for Gore (51), A Sherlock for Woods (51).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).

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