Antoine Frisch an injury doubt for Munster's clash with Ulster

ANTOINE FRISCH IS a doubt for Munster’s clash with Ulster after having a scan on a leg injury this week.

The centre’s fitness will be determined later this week, Munster said in a statement ahead of their URC game on Saturday at Thomond Park.

In better news for Munster, out-half Joey Carbery and back-row forwards John Hodnett and Peter O’Mahony all returned to training this week.

Full-back Mike Haley is completing the return to play protocols and is “on track to return this week”.

Continuing to rehab are: Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), Josh Wycherley (face) and Alex Nankivell (ankle).