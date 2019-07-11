Antoine Griezmann set for €120 million Barcelona move - reports

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By AFP Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 10:44 PM
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Image: Depo Photos/ABACA
Image: Depo Photos/ABACA

ATLETICO MADRID’S WORLD Cup winner Antoine Griezmann is nearing a transfer to Barcelona, according to reports on Thursday in his native France and in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo says the Catalans will pay Griezmann’s release clause of €120 million and the 28-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

French daily L’Equipe add Barca have already sent the bank transfer to the capital city club.

Griezmann failed to show up for his side’s pre-season gathering on Sunday after he had announced in May he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano but could not reveal his destination until his release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros on July 1.

On Friday, Atletico accused Barcelona and Griezmann of a “lack of respect” after the Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the two clubs had held talks about the former Real Sociedad forward.

Griezmann joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 133 goals in 257 appearances lifting the Copa del Rey as well as the Europa League.

