20-year-old Grenoble forward ruled out for the season after suffering a stroke

Antonin Berruyer in possession for France against Italy during last year's U20 Six Nations.

GRENOBLE’S 20-YEAR-OLD back-rower Antonin Berruyer will not play again this season after suffering a stroke, the Top 14 club said today.

Berruyer, part of France’s 2018 U20 World Cup winning squad, reportedly became dizzy while in his room at the club’s youth facility last week and was taken to hospital.

The club said he had undergone tests on Monday and would return home at the weekend.

Local newspaper, The Dauphine Libere, quoted several sources as saying “it is difficult to determine the gravity of the incident.”

Berruyer, who is 1.87m tall and weighs 96kg, has appeared in 10 matches for promoted Grenoble, who are 13th in the Top 14, this season, starting six league games.

