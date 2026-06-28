Five World Cup Round of 32 games that you won’t want to miss

SO THE 2026 World Cup Round of 32 schedule is set in stone. Onto knockout football.

It all begins tonight, with co-hosts Canada versus South Africa among 16 games down for decision as we move into the business end.

Here are five must-see fixtures in the Round of 32, with the full schedule listed below.

Monday 29 June: Brazil v Japan, Houston Stadium – 6pm

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco in their opener, before back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland saw them top the group, with Vinícius Júnior (four) and Matheus Cunha (three) scoring all of their goals.

Japan finished second to the Netherlands, after draws with the Dutch (2-2) and Sweden (1-1) and a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada have been among their key players. Technically gifted, organised and athletic, they could prove tricky opponents for Brazil, so this should make for an interesting game early in the knockout stages. The kick-off time is favourable for those watching in Ireland, and will hopefully start the week strongly.

Tuesday 30 June: Netherlands v Morocco, Estadio Monterrey – 2am

Noussair Mazraoui and Virgil va DIjk are key players for their respective sides. Alamy Stock Photo. Alamy Stock Photo.

Perhaps the standout fixture looking at the full schedule, Netherlands versus Morocco should be fun. It’s sixth versus seventh in the Fifa World Rankings, highlighting how little is between the sides – on paper, at least. It’s a pity it’s not in a prime-time slot here.

Netherlands won their group on goal difference, pushing on from that Japan draw with wins over Sweden (5-1) and Tunisia (3-1) and seven different goalscorers on the sheet. Morocco, likewise, enjoyed two victories after their opening draw with Brazil: 1-0 against Scotland, and 4-2 over Haiti. With supreme talent on both sides, the cultural links are worth noting. Noussair Mazraoui and Sofyan Amrabat are among the Morocco players who were born in the Netherlands.

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Tuesday 30 June: Ivory Coast v Norway, Dallas Stadium – 6pm

Locked in: Erling Haaland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

History is guaranteed here: Neither side have ever won a knockout game at the World Cup. It is indeed Ivory Coast’s first time at this stage, the African nation progressing after wins over Ecuador (1-0) and Curaçao (2-0) along with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Norway – at this tournament for the first time since 2018 – come into this game after ultimately settling for second in their group, fielding a much-changed team in Friday’s 4-1 defeat to France as Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard were rested. They beat Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2) earlier in the group stages, with Haaland bagging braces in both games. With Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Nicholas Pepe among the Ivory Coast’s attacking stars, expect goals from both sides. There could be drama and chaos.

Friday 3 July: Croatia v Portugal, Toronto Stadium – 12am

Head-to-head: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Like Netherlands-Morocco, it’s a shame this clash of two big names comes this early in the tournament. Only one will survive, like two icons set for a potential last dance against one another: 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 40-year-old Luka Modrić.

Portugal failed to top their group after Sunday’s stalemate against Colombia, having also opened with a Draw against DR Congo. Having underwhelmed as a thrilling Golden Boot race ignited, Ronaldo scored twice in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Croatia also finished second in their group, ultimately owing to a 4-2 opener loss to England. They bounced back with wins over Panama (1-0) and Ghana (2-1) and will hope to continue on an upward trajectory, having reached the final in 2018 and finished third in 2022.

Friday 3 July: Argentina v Cape Verde, Miami Stadium – 11pm

The fairytale continues for Pico Lopes and Cape Verde. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Narrowing this list to just five games was difficult, with several others – France v Sweden, Mexico v Ecuador and Belgium v Senegal – catching the eye. But we can’t look past Cape Verde as the fairytale continues for Pico Lopes and co.

Next up as they make history by the game at their first-ever World Cup? Defending champions Argentina, and the great Lionel Messi.

The smallest country to ever reach the knockout stages, Cape Verde have drawn their way there, opening with a statement against Spain (0-0) before further deadlocks with Uruguay (2-2) and Saudi Arabia (0-0). One of just three teams with a 100% record thus far, Argentina have beaten Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1), with Messi on a magnificent seven goals. Pico will now look to stop the Golden Boot leader. An incredible story hits new heights – don’t miss it.

Fixtures – 2026 World Cup round of 32 matches

(All times Irish)

Sunday 28 June

South Africa v Canada, 8pm, Los Angeles

Monday 29 June

Brazil v Japan, 6pm, Houston

Germany v Paraguay, 9.30pm, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Tuesday 30 June

Netherlands v Morocco, 2am, Monterrey, Mexico

Ivory Coast v Norway, 6pm, Arlington, Texas

France v Sweden, 10pm, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Wednesday 1 July

Mexico v Ecuador, 2am, Mexico City

England v DR Congo, 5pm, Atlanta, Georgia

Belgium v Senegal, 9pm, Seattle, Washington

Thursday 2 July

United States v Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1am, Santa Clara, California

Spain v Austria, 8pm, Los Angeles

Friday 3 July

Croatia v Portugal, 12am, Toronto, Ontario

Switzerland v Algeria, 4am, Vancouver, British Columbia

Australia v Egypt, 7pm, Arlington, Texas

Argentina v Cape Verde, 11pm, Miami

Saturday 4 July

Colombia v Ghana, 2.30am, Kansas City, Missouri.

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