Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Advertisement

'Disrespectful' - Spurs boss Conte dismisses talk of Juventus link

Conte has been linked with a move back to Juve after the Serie A club’s poor start to the season.

By AFP Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,036 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5880221
Antonio Conte.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Antonio Conte.
Antonio Conte.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TOTTENHAM MANAGER ANTONIO Tottenham manager Antonio Conte on Thursday hit out at “disrespectful” claims he could quit the Premier League club to rejoin Juventus.

Conte has been linked with a move to Juventus after the Serie A club’s poor start to the season.

The Italian, whose Tottenham contract expires at the end of this season, has close ties with Juve after winning the title in Turin as both a player and manager.

Having led Tottenham to Champions League qualification last term before masterminding their unbeaten start to the new English top-flight season, Conte’s stock is high.

But despite reports Massimiliano Allegri could be sacked after Juventus won only two of their first seven Serie A games, Conte is adamant he remains committed to Spurs.

“I think this is disrespectful for the Juventus coach and disrespectful for me working for Tottenham,” Conte told reporters.

“We’ve just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said I’m happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham. Then we have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and for me.

“For sure, I’m enjoying the time working for Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner. I don’t see a problem for the future.

“I don’t want in the future to listen to someone speak about this because it’s disrespectful to the other coach and to me.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s north London derby at Arsenal, Conte also called for action after Tottenham striker Richarlison had a banana thrown at him while on international duty with Brazil.

The racist incident came after Richarlison scored in Brazil’s 5-1 win over Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday.

“Richy played with the national team, scored a goal and then I think what happened is incredible because in 2022 to be witnessing this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody,” Conte said.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“For sure I hope these people can be banned from football for the rest of all their lives but then it is a situation that is very disappointing also to make a comment about this.”

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie