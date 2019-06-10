This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newly-promoted Villa sign Dutch winger permanently after Wembley heroics

24-year-old Anwar El Ghazi joins on a long-term contract from Lille, having spent last season on loan at the Birmingham club.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 11:16 AM
El Ghazi celebrates his goal in the play-off final.
Image: Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport
Image: Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport

ASTON VILLA HAVE signed Anwar El Ghazi on a permanent basis from Lille after his successful loan spell.

The winger was a key figure as Villa secured promotion to the Premier League, scoring the first goal in the play-off final win over Derby at Wembley.

Now the 24-year-old is set for a long-term future at Villa Park after signing a four-year contract.

Villa have not disclosed the fee involved but it is widely reported they have paid around £8million for the former Ajax player, having taken up their option to buy the Netherlands international.

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: ”Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa. He’s ready for the step up to the Premier League and he’s a young player who has an awful lot of potential.”

El Ghazi scored six goals in 34 Championship games last season, and Smith told Villa’s website: “It’s now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has. He’ll be a great addition to the squad for next season.”

