Reilly returns after two ACL injuries and analysis with Farrell's Ireland

STANDING FOR THE anthem last weekend in Belfast, Aoibheann Reilly was more emotional than usual.

The Ireland scrum-half had targeted the Six Nations opener against France as her comeback date from the ACL injury she suffered last year.

That injury meant she cruelly missed out on playing at the Olympics with the Ireland 7s.

It was a tough pill to swallow, all the more so given that it was the second ACL injury Reilly suffered in a short space of time.

First time around in 2023, she ruptured the ACL in her right knee. It took a year to get back from that one. Then just nine months later and with the Olympics mere weeks away, Reilly could scarcely believe it as the ACL in her left knee ruptured.

“Mentally it was really tough, but then I knew once I got it right hopefully it would be the end in terms of long-term injuries,” says Reilly. “I’m glad to be out the other end of it.”

“It was very tough but I had so many team-mates around to support me and my family were amazing.

“It has really built me as a player in terms of my resilience. It was an experience I wouldn’t want to happen anyone, especially myself, but in the future it will stand to me.”

Her parents and two brothers had already booked their trip to Paris for the Olympics when Reilly’s injury struck.

So after getting her head around the reality of missing out as a player, Reilly stepped into the role of fan.

“I took one of my brother’s tickets and supported the girls instead,” she says. “I honestly had the best time. I’m really good friends with all the girls in the squad, Beibhinn [Parsons] is one of my best friends, I’ve known her for years.

“We were there with her family and staying in the same place. My attitude was if I can’t be the best player in the team, I’ll be the best supporter. For me, that was really nice to do and to have my family there supporting me was great.

“Although it was really tough not being out there on the field, it was still great to be there soaking in the experience and being there for the girls.”

Reilly’s recovery from her second ACL injury was quicker because she knew the drill but also because she was so motivated to get back for this Six Nations, all the more so with the World Cup to come in August and September.

Reilly put her time out to good use as she did some commentating on the Celtic Challenge, while also working with Andy Farrell’s Ireland men’s squad as an analyst during the November Tests and before their Six Nations campaign.

“It was a great way for me to develop my knowledge off-pitch and see how they run things and then also keep learning and growing my rugby IQ while I couldn’t be on-field,” she says.

“That was such a valuable experience and I’m very grateful to the IRFU and to the men’s squad for that.”

Reilly would tailor her rehab sessions at the IRFU’s high performance centre so she was available to be at Ireland men’s training, while she travelled to Portugal with them for their pre-Six Nations camp, and shadowed the analysis team on matchday.

“I was with the analysis team and backroom staff, doing video and stats with [head of analytics] Vinny Hammond and the lads.

“It was really great for developing my game when I knew I wasn’t able to play. I could still see areas of the game I could improve, so it was about widening my vision. Hopefully it will stand to me in the next few weeks.

“If you’re out on a long-term injury, you can work in a gym, but you can’t work on the field. That’s where you get growth in your game week in and week out. But if you’re in a role where you’re observing people making mistakes but also doing things really well, that sticks to you as an influence. And you can remember that on the field, it will help influence your decisions. That’s what I got out of it.”

All the while, Reilly was focused on making her return in time to feature in last weekend’s Six Nations opener against the French.

The Ballinasloe woman made a big impact off the bench for Ireland, earning a starting spot tomorrow as they take on Italy in Parma.

The looming World Cup only adds to her delight at being back in action.

“I do love the 15s game so the World Cup for me is everything,” says Reilly. “When we qualified last year, it was one of the best days ever. Qualifying is something I dreamed of since I picked up a rugby ball.

“Going to a World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport. So as soon as I got injured, my motivation was to put myself in the best spot to get on that plane to England.

“I knew we had two warm-up games this summer, so I really wanted to get back for this Six Nations. That’s how I stayed motivated.”