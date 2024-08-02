Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finish fifth in Olympic rowing final

IRELAND’S AOIFE CASEY and Margaret Cremen have finished fifth in the Olympic lightweight women’s double sculls final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre in Paris.

The Cork pair, who were bronze medallists at the 2022 world championships, finished five seconds outside the podium places in a time of 6:54.57.

Gold went to reigning world champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant of Great Britain in 6:47.06 ahead of Romania’s European champions Gianina Elena van Groningen and Ionela Livia Cozmiuc (6:48.78).

European silver medallists Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou of Greece won bronze in 6:49.28.