Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Paris 2024

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finish fifth in Olympic rowing final

Gold went to reigning world champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant of Great Britain.
12.02pm, 2 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S AOIFE CASEY and Margaret Cremen have finished fifth in the Olympic lightweight women’s double sculls final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre in Paris.

The Cork pair, who were bronze medallists at the 2022 world championships, finished five seconds outside the podium places in a time of 6:54.57.

Gold went to reigning world champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant of Great Britain in 6:47.06 ahead of Romania’s European champions Gianina Elena van Groningen and Ionela Livia Cozmiuc (6:48.78).

European silver medallists Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou of Greece won bronze in 6:49.28.

Niall Kelly
