MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that Aoife Mannion will leave the club at the end of her contract this month.
The Republic of Ireland international joined the Women’s Super League club in 2021 and earned a new contract two years later after overcoming a serious knee injury.
The centre back was part of the squad that won the FA Cup in 2024 and made 55 appearances for United during her time in England’s north west.
For Ireland boss Carla Ward it adds another player to the list of those internationals looking for a new club.
Heather Payne’s exit from Everton was confirmed earlier this month while Izzy Atkinson’s contract was not renewed by Crystal Palace, and London City Lionesses release goalkeeper Grace Moloney and defender Megan Campbell following their promotion to the WSL.
Manchester United confirm release of Ireland international Aoife Mannion
